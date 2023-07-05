This Montreal College Can Be Your Alternative To CEGEP & Here's How
Progress to university after just one year!
Got your head spinning over CEGEP options? Fear not, education enthusiasts! There's a fresh alternative in town, and it's TAV College's Grade 12 program. This unique Montreal gem is the perfect stepping stone to university and the best part? You can wrap it up in a single year.
As the only Quebec college offering a fully integrated on-site Grade 12 program, they break the traditional mould. A haven for international students and those without an English education eligibility certificate.
At TAV, forget about the CEGEP chaos. Instead, dive into a vibrant college atmosphere with top-notch professors who know how to gear high school grads for university life. Think state-of-the-art labs, stellar student services, and a college experience that's as enriching as it is exciting. Plus, let's not forget it's the most affordable Grade 12 option in the province.
Grade 12 Program
@tavcollege
Obtain your grade 12 diploma in just one year and experience the life of a college student at TAV College! Apply today. #montreal #grade12 #college #tav #student #internationalstudent #collegelife #highereducation #diploma #bill96 #french #english #bilingual #quebec
Where: TAV College
Why you should apply: Ready to leap into university? You've got three pathways to get there: science, commerce, or general social studies. Embrace the unexpected, and let TAV College be your launchpad to university success!