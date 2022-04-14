Tim Hortons Is Casting Quebec Families For A Commercial & It Pays Up To $2,250
This could be your family's big break! 🎬
If you've got teens who just love themselves some Tim Hortons, then you just might be exactly who the Canadian restaurant is looking for. Timmies is currently casting Quebec families in the greater Montreal area who are participating in sporting events with a much-needed Tim Hortons stop along the way.
Groundglass Casting is looking for two parents between the ages of 35 and 55 and their two teenage kids aged 13 to 17 who love to grab some Timmies on their way to a sports game.
"Travelling with your teens to baseball, soccer or any other outdoor sport? Do you like to stop at Tim Hortons while on the road?" Groundglass said.
The gig can pay up to $2,250 for a single day of filming in Toronto. If selected, Groundglass will give families $75 for a mandatory COVID-19 test and a meeting with the stylist between May 9 and 10, 2022.
A full day of shooting will also score you a $750 bonus and an additional $100 for the day's travel to Toronto.
Groundglass Casting will also take care of all meals and accommodation in Toronto. Not enough? Don't fret! The casting company is also offering $350 for each additional day of filming.
Following your family's time behind the camera, your testimonial could then make the final cut, earning you an extra $1,500.
In order to be eligible to be cast in the Tim Hortons commercial, you must be a Canadian citizen or resident, and be fully vaccinated with two vaccine doses approved by the Canadian government.
Tim Hortons Commercial
Salary: Up to $2,250
Company: Tim Hortons & Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens or residents who are parents aged 35 to 55 with two teenagers aged 13 to 17.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.