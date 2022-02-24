Trending Topics

tim hortons

Tim Hortons Is Turning Some Of Its Treats Into Ice Cream — Who Asked For This?

"Five ice cream flavours inspired by the tastes of Tims." You just know you're going to try them.

Senior Editor
Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, CNW Group/Tim Hortons

Salted Caramel Iced Capps and Birthday Cake Timbits will soon exist in frozen dessert form at your local grocery. In a move that's bound to perversely intrigue shoppers, Tim Hortons is turning some of its sugary menu items into ice cream and selling it at stores across Canada.

The other flavours are Double Chocolate Donut, Apple Fritter, and Fruit Explosion.

According to Narcity Québec, the ice creams will have garnishes with chunks of apple, chocolate, and donut.

The new product line is a collaboration with Ontario ice cream producer Shaw's. Tim Hortons says the ice cream will be made with 100% Canadian dairy. It will be available at Loblaws, including Provigo, and Walmart, as well as Longo's, Metro (in Ontario only), and Sobeys/Safeway.

"Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we're really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams," Tim Hortons Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods Sourabh Malik said in a press release.

"Canadians are going to love Tim Hortons Ice Cream and how we've brought our unique, only-at-Tims tastes to a new dimension."

The ice creams join other Timmies products already in grocery stores, including soups, cereals, granola bars and coffee — meaning you could now hypothetically have a Tim Hortons meal for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

The company has ventured into ice creams before with a collaboration with Cold Stone Creamery in 2012. That line of frozen treats ended in 2014, according to the Canadian Press.

