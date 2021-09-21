canada election 2021
Justin Trudeau Was Spotted Thanking Supporters At A Montreal Metro Station (PHOTO)

The Prime Minister visited Jarry metro Tuesday morning.

Alex Melki | MTL Blog

After making his way back to Montreal on September 20 in order to vote in his Papineau riding, Justin Trudeau and his Liberal party won a minority government yet again.

And now, the prime minister is out and about in our city.

On Tuesday morning, he was spotted greeting supporters at Jarry metro station.

MTL Blog reporter Alex Melki got to speak with Trudeau at the metro and asked him a very important question: when is his beard coming back?

"Hopefully never," he said.

