Tucker Carlson Wants The U.S. To 'Liberate' Canada By Invading It & The Replies Are Spectacular
"I'm just talking myself into a frenzy here," Carlson laughed.
Yes, he really said that. But are we really surprised that an American political agitator — sorry, a Fox News anchor — is saying controversial things about American politics?
The "liberate Canada by invading it" comments came on Thursday, January 26, during a Tucker Carlson Today interview with Canadian professor David Azerrad.
Carlson first addressed 2022's conservative trucker rallies, calling the Canadian government's response a "crackdown by the authoritarian government." He then told Azerrad that he is "completely in favour of a Bay of Pigs operation" to free Canada from Justin Trudeau, a galling statement by any measure.
\u201cTucker Carlson: \u201cWe're spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And, I mean it.\u201d\u201d— Media Matters (@Media Matters) 1674768967
There's more to what Carlson said because of course there is, like calling for "sending an armed force north," but repeating too much of his rhetoric only serves to spread it. Instead, let the story be told through Twitter replies, which are as comedically critical as can be expected.
One Twitter user said, "No, thank you, Tucker. We in Canada are perfectly capable of ousting a leader we don’t like through a well-run, clean & efficient democratic election. We’d be happy to show you how that works."
@mmfa No, thank you, Tucker. We in Canada are perfectly capable of ousting a leader we don’t like through a well-ru… https://t.co/b7HtceosRq— Be The Change (@Be The Change) 1674771420
Another cut him down simply, stating that "Tucker Carlson is reason 7353 why Canada needs a moat."
\u201cTucker Carlson is reason 7353 - why Canada needs a moat.\u201d— G McThink \u262e (@G McThink \u262e) 1674853587
Others suggested that Carlson might be the problem in his own country, with one Twitter user writing, "As a Canadian, I'd love to see the US liberate itself from Tucker Carlson!" Of course, the U.S. probably won't hear their plea, but one can hope.
\u201c@BruceAHeyman @FoxNews "Why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau?" -Tucker Carlson\n\nAs a Canadian I'd love to see the US liberate itself from Tucker Carlson!\u201d— Bruce A. Heyman (@Bruce A. Heyman) 1674876782
Still more offered to rescue the country from Carlson for the low, low price of airfare, saying, "For a couple of hundred (Canadian) for airfare a bunch of us would be willing to liberate you from Tucker Carlson." A generous offer, to say the least. But what would Carlson get up to in Canada? Presumably some form of havoc.
\u201c@cmublock61 For a couple of hundred (Canadian) for air fare a bunch of us would be willing to liberate you from Tucker Carlson.\u201d— Mr. Q of Maine \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Mr. Q of Maine \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1674939178
Sometimes, it's the simplest solutions that are the best.