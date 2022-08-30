U.S. Customs Is Finally Making Things Easier (And Hopefully Faster) At 2 Canadian Airports
Travellers at Montreal-Trudeau and Pearson International could see some relief.
Montreal-Trudeau may be among the top three airports in Canada, but wait times to get through U.S. Customs have been extreme for months. Travellers have reported standing in line for hours and many even missing their flights, as low staffing has slowed processing speeds.
In response, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched a new app to expedite security checks. The Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app now allows passport and customs declaration info to be submitted securely and for free via smartphone.
The MPC app can be used at Montreal-Trudeau and Pearson International in Toronto as of August 30. It is expected to reduce wait times by eliminating the need for filling out a paper form or using an Automated Passport Control kiosk. Those who use MPC will also be directed to a quick lane for speedy processing.
Travellers will need to create a profile using information from their passport, including name, gender, date of birth, and country of citizenship. They'll also need to select their arrival destination, take a selfie using the app, and answer a series of questions related to Customs and Border Protection.
Users who submit their form with the app will get an electronic receipt with the corresponding QR code. That can be presented to a U.S. Customs officer, along with a valid passport, to finalize their inspection.
The MPC mobile app can be used at 38 sites:
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
- Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
- Dulles International Airport (IAD)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
- William P. Hobby Houston International Airport (HOU)
- Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
- Miami International Airport (MIA)
- Miami Seaport
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)
- Montreal Trudeau International Airport (YUL)
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
- Oakland International Airport (OAK)
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- Palm Beach Seaport
- Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
- Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
- Port Everglades Seaport
- Portland International Airport (PDX)
- Sacramento International Airport (SMF)
- San Diego International Airport (SAN)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
- San Jose International Airport (SJC)
- San Juan Airport (SJU)
- San Juan Seaport
- Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
- Tampa International Airport (TPA)
- Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)
The app is available for free download from the Apple App store and Google Play.