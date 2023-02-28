Uber Eats & DoorDash Restaurant Delivery Fees Would Be Capped In Quebec Under A New Proposal
"Delivery companies are sucking the profits out of our small restaurateurs."
A new proposal takes aim at high delivery prices from companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash despite "paltry wages" for their drivers. Leftist political party Québec solidaire (QS) is calling on the government to cap delivery fees for restaurants at 20%.
It's been done before. As QS points out, the CAQ capped delivery fees at 20% at the height of the pandemic. Now the party wants to make the measure permanent.
"Delivery companies are sucking the profits out of our small restaurateurs who are becoming prisoners of a model that forces them to pay abusive fees," QS MNA and Critic for the Economy and Finance Haroun Bouazzi said in a press release.
"In the current model, the only winners are companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats."
This isn't the first time QS has tried to institute fee caps for delivery services, either. It introduced two bills to that effect in the term before the 2022 election. Neither of them passed.