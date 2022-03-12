Your Uber & Uber Eats Costs Are About To Go Up — Here’s Why
Uber customers will have a new fee to pay starting March 16!
The convenience that comes with Uber and Uber Eats remains unmatched, however, it seems as if prices are going up! Uber Canada released a press release on March 11 stating that an additional fee will be implemented as of March 16 to all customers due to the increase in fuel costs across the country.
Considering gas prices have hit all-time highs in Quebec, it's no surprise that Uber is moving forward with a new temporary fee for users to pay as a fuel surcharge.
"This recent increase [in gas] is impacting drivers and deliverers more than others. In order to reduce this impact, we are introducing a temporary fuel surcharge," Uber Canada said.
As of March 16, passengers will be required to pay a $0.50 surcharge on all rides, Uber Canada said. As for Uber Eats, the fees that will be charged to customers will be "adjusted to cover an amount equivalent to $0.35 more per order."
The Uber Eats fee is $0.15 cheaper than the Uber fee as food delivery trips are shorter, Uber said.
Uber Canada said that 100% of these fees will go to the drivers and delivery staff. While an extra fee is certainly not the best of news, Uber is assuring its customers that this is a "temporary measure" that will apply for at least the next 60 days.
Uber Canada will continue to monitor the price of gas and adjust the new fee accordingly. In the meantime, Uber is pushing for both drivers and customers to opt for electric vehicles.
"In the long term, Uber continues to encourage drivers and deliverers to switch to electric vehicles," Uber said. "We have set a goal of having 100% of trips made via the platform worldwide be zero-emission by 2040. In Montreal, we aim to achieve this goal by 2030."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.