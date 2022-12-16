Walmart Canada Is Adding Hundreds Of New Products & More Shades To Its Beauty Department
Here's some of what's coming.
Walmart is getting a makeover, so to speak. The mega-retailer is giving its beauty department a boost, promising hundreds of new products from emerging brands on the shelves. Walmart Canada says the additions will make its offering more inclusive, with more makeup shades and products from businesses that are "owned and/or led by historically marginalized groups."
No need to stress about losing track of your favourite legacy brands, they'll still be available in-store among the 3,000 existing beauty products. The new stuff, Walmart Canada Senior Category Manager for Cosmetics Rosslyn Barbuzzi said in a November 18 press release, will enhance the "beauty shopping experience" and "[introduce] customers to innovative solutions for skincare, trend-focused colour cosmetics and a shade range that is inclusive of everyone."
The news follows Walmart's inaugural "Beauty Summit," whose goal, Barbuzzi explained, was to build a relationship and product pipeline with "emerging and smaller beauty and skincare brands."
Among the new products highlighted in the press release are the vegan and eco-friendly foundation shades by Black-owned UOMA by Sharon C., as well as gender-neutral "colour cosmetics" and bath products from Prideful.
Lottie London by Charlotte Knight and tea-based bath and beauty line Bubble will also be exclusively available at Walmart Canada.
The company further promises vegan products from American brand [re]fresh Skin Therapy and LGBT, minority-owned brand Apothecary by Dr. Botanicals.
Barbuzzi says the hundreds of new products will be gradually added to store shelves. Some are already available.