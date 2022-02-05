Trending Topics

The $10M+ Freedom Convoy GoFundMe Has Been Removed & All Donations Will Be Refunded

"This fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service."

Associate Editor
The $10M+ Freedom Convoy GoFundMe Has Been Removed & All Donations Will Be Refunded
Intoit | Dreamstime

As the trucker protest continues in Ottawa and moves toward Quebec City, the Freedom Convoy 2022 GoFundMe page has officially been removed after raising over $10 million, and funds will be given back to donors.

In a statement released on February 4, GoFundMe said that while it supports peaceful protests, it has evidence from Ottawa law enforcement that deems the Freedom Convoy "an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."

After reviewing relevant facts and being in talks with local law enforcement and Ottawa city officials, the crowdfunding platform declared the fundraiser a violation of its Terms Of Service, which "prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment."

GoFundMe stated that it's now working with local authorities in order to ensure that it has "a detailed, factual understanding of events taking place on the ground."

At the time of publication, the Freedom Convoy 2022 GoFundMe page had been removed.

Prior to the removal of the page, GoFundMe distributed the initial $1 million raised to the protest organizers, which the platform confirmed would be "used only for participants who travelled to Ottawa to participate in a peaceful protest."

As for the millions raised afterward, GoFundMe has issued a plan to refund the money back to donors.

"Given how the situation has evolved, no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers," GoFundMe said.

While it planned on distributing remaining funds to "verified charities selected by the Freedom Convoy organizers," GoFundMe has simplified the process following donor feedback and will be automatically refunding all donations directly.

Donors do not have to submit a request for a refund and can expect their money back within 7 to 10 business days, GoFundMe said in its statement.

