A Huge Protest For 'Rights And Freedoms' Is Happening In Montreal Right Now (VIDEOS)
Thousands took to the streets.
A huge protest for "rights and freedoms" — referred to as The Big Quebec Pro-Choice March 2.0" — is taking place in Montreal right now. More than 2,000 people marked themselves as "going" on Facebook and 2,900 more marked themselves as "interested."
"We demonstrate together in a big march of 4KM, then we will take coffees, hot chocolates, chicken broths, snacks provided by Unis pour les sans-abri and we all celebrate together. It will be in the same atmosphere as September 5, in the respect and good energy so do not hesitate to bring children," reads the Facebook event page, referencing a previous protest that brought out thousands of people.
The event, called "THE MOTIVATED!! LET'S TAKE BACK OUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS!" on Facebook, was organized by groups Québec Pro Choix, Libre Choix, Femme de la liberté and Front commun du Québec.
The protesters arranged to meet at Place Jacques-Cartier at 1 p.m. on Saturday before heading to rue de la Commune, passing through boulevard Saint-Laurent, rue Sainte-Catherine, and rue Berri before returning to de la Commune to loop back to Place Jacques-Cartier for a celebration. According to Facebook, the event will end at 10 p.m. which is when curfew begins.
Here we go #Quebec #Montrealpic.twitter.com/6MkamkQ22F— Melissa \ud83d\udde3 (@Melissa \ud83d\udde3) 1641665615
Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, was also in attendance.
"It's very cold but, you know, that won't stop us. We are here today because we know that enough is enough and we want our rights and freedoms back," Bernier said in a video he posted to Twitter. "I'm not alone. You are not alone at home. Look here and in Paris and all over the globe people are tired. People are ready to fight for their rights."
We\u2019re protesting in Montreal today to say #NoVaccineMandates!pic.twitter.com/LemVeHrJhL— Maxime Bernier (@Maxime Bernier) 1641665545
He continued, "we are saying no to these draconian measures, no to more lockdowns, no to the vaccine passport and no to the division and segregation that our establishment leaders are imposing to us right now."
Bernier was arrested on June 11 for violating public health rules during a "freedom rally" in Manitoba. A PPC statement said he spent eight hours in jail and was fined $1,000.
A live video of the protest posted to the Libre Choix Facebook page shows a large group of demonstrators holding signs with sayings like "No Vax Mandate," waving Quebec flags, drumming and chanting "liberty," as they march through the streets of Montreal.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.