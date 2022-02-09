Trending Topics

Most Quebecers Oppose The Trucker 'Freedom Convoy,' A Study Says

A majority of Quebecers think the convoy represents a small, selfish minority, the Leger survey says.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

The trucker convoy, also known as the Freedom Convoy, is ongoing in Ottawa and had a satellite event last weekend in Quebec City — and many folks are fed up. In a recent Leger survey, a majority of Quebec respondents expressed opposition to the trucker convoy protests, which claim to be against Canada's vaccine mandates and public health measures.

The survey, which polled a total of 1,546 Canadian adults from February 4 to 6, asked participants whether they support or oppose "the message the trucker convoy [...] protests are conveying of no vaccine mandates and less public health measures" — and a total of 62% of Quebecers opposed.

The study also reported that 65% of Quebec respondents agreed with the statement, "The convoy is a small minority of Canadians who are selfishly thinking only about themselves and not the thousands of Canadians who are suffering through delayed surgeries and postponed treatments because of the ongoing pandemic."

While convoy protesters have expressed objections about vaccine mandates and demands for fewer public health measures, 56% of Quebecers surveyed believe the protests are not about mandates at all, but really an "opportunity for right wing supremacist groups to rally and voice their frustrations about society," the Leger survey reports.

Although the convoy continues to occupy Canada's capital, most Quebec respondents apparently weren't too concerned about the situation turning volatile.

When asked if the convoy in Ottawa reminded them of the "storming" of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, only 40% of Quebec participants agreed with the comparison — the lowest of all the provinces and well below the national average of 52%.

However, the average overall sentiment toward the trucker convoy is nearly the same in the different regions of Canada, according to the survey, with provinces such as Ontario (62%), Alberta (58%), British Columbia (65%), and the Atlantic provinces (63%) opposing the protests and its message as well.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

