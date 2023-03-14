2 People Are Dead & At Least 9 Injured After A Truck Crashed Into Pedestrians In Eastern Quebec
Two children are among the injured. Police say the incident was premeditated.
Two people are dead and at least nine others, including two children, were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a group of pedestrians in the town of Amqui in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region Monday.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has arrested one suspect, who is said to have turned themselves in to police following the collision. SQ spokesperson Claude Doiron told the media that police suspect it was a pre-meditated attack, though they haven't disclosed a motive. The suspect is further said to be cooperating with police and is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Dorion assured they acted alone. He called the crash an isolated incident.
The SQ counted nine injured individuals, but Gilles Turmel, spokesperson for the Bas-Saint-Laurent regional health care network, told Narcity Québec there were 10 total, six of whom were airlifted to Quebec City for care. Three others were discharged Monday night, leaving one person in the hospital in Amqui Tuesday morning.
The two children, one under one year old and the other around three years old, did not sustain life-threatening injuries, Dorion said.
The scene of the incident was still roped off Tuesday morning as investigators worked to piece together exactly what happened.
Quebec Premier François Legault responded to the incident on Twitter, writing, "What happened in Amqui is heartbreaking. All my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders on the ground."
He added that Minister of Public Security François Bonnardel is following the situation.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.