Vibrant northern lights could illuminate Montreal's sky tonight & the weather looks perfect
Bundle up because it's going to be cold.
Seeing the aurora borealis from Montreal is tricky, but not impossible. But if you're in or around the city tonight, you might want to set an alarm for the early hours and look up — there's a strong chance the northern lights could put on a spectacular show above our heads.
A powerful solar flare erupted from the Sun's surface on December 6, and the resulting geomagnetic storm is now on its way to Earth. According to MétéoMédia, a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm will hit Earth overnight between December 8 and 9, and "could be one of the best" aurora displays in recent months.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is also forecasting the storm, noting that the lights could be visible as far south as New York City, meaning Montreal should have excellent viewing conditions.
With such strength, "all of Quebec will have good chances of observing northern lights," MétéoMédia reports. "We're even talking about the entire northern United States, as far as New York City."
How to see northern lights in Montreal
To improve your odds, try heading somewhere with as little artificial light as possible and a wide-open view to the north. That means skipping downtown and aiming for spots like Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques, Parc des Rapides, or even a dark stretch along the St. Lawrence.
As usual, experts recommend getting away from sources of light pollution and major urban centers to better observe the northern lights.
Timing matters too. According to MétéoMédia, "viewing chances will reach their peak toward the end of the night, around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning." Keep an eye on NOAA's short-term aurora forecast map, which shows real-time predictions of where the lights might be visible.
For extra tips on what to look for and when to look, the Canadian Space Agency also offers guidance for aurora watchers.
Montreal's weather looks ideal (but not warm)
According to meteorologists, the weather should cooperate perfectly for northern lights viewing tonight.
MétéoMédia reports that "on both sides of the St. Lawrence, the sky should be clear on the night of December 8-9." Environment Canada is also forecasting clear skies for Montreal, with just a few clouds and light winds up to 15 km/h. Most regions across southern Quebec should have clear skies, though Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Outaouais, Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord and Gaspésie will be less fortunate with overcast conditions.
With that said, it's going to be cold
Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to hold steady near -13°C overnight, with wind chill making it feel like -20°C this evening and -15°C overnight. But MétéoMédia notes that conditions will be even colder outside the city, with lows of -17°C forecast for the Montreal region.
"Since it's best to get away from the metropolis to see the auroras well, we advise you to bring your warmest clothing, even a good blanket and a heater," MétéoMédia's report notes.
So if you're willing to brave the cold (and miss out on some sleep), you may be in for one of the best aurora displays Montreal has seen in months.