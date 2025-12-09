There's a Netflix Christmas town near Montreal and it's overflowing with festive charm
It's just two hours from the city! ✨
If you've ever dreamed of stepping straight into a holiday movie, there's a small town near Montreal that comes remarkably close. With cozy cafes, quaint streets, and a packed December schedule, it has all the makings of a Netflix-worthy Christmas escape.
Brockville, Ontario, is a self-described "quaint small-town city," tucked into the heart of the 1000 Islands. Anchored by a historic downtown core and a scenic waterfront, Brockville pairs heritage architecture with skating rinks, hiking trails, and a lineup of local restaurants, artisan shops, craft breweries, and cideries. It's charming year-round, but during the Christmas season, the town leans fully into the magic.
Earlier this year, Narcity Canada and MTL Blog readers even named it one of the best places in the country to spend the holidays, with some describing it as feeling like "a film set."
That movie-like feeling isn't entirely imagined, either. Brockville's Courthouse Square recently served as a filming location for Netflix's 2024 holiday movie Hot Frosty, starring Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert and Schitt's Creek star Dustin Milligan. It even has a cameo from Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.
Visitors paying close attention may recognize the square, which appears in the movie under layers of faux snow and festive lights.
Beyond the on-screen glow, Brockville's December calendar is packed with real-life festive experiences.
Clow's Christmas Trail takes visitors on a 1.5-kilometre illuminated woodland walk, complete with a Nativity Scene, a North Pole post office, Santa's toy shop, and other glowing displays. The trail runs on select nights until December 23 and costs $15.25 per adult.
Nearby, Blockhouse Island hosts the River of Lights, a nightly show featuring thousands of lights dancing to festive holiday favourites. The 40-minute spectacle plays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and can even be enjoyed from inside the car while tuning in on the radio. Visitors can also hop aboard the free Aquatarium Holiday Train for a cheerful ride around the grounds.
For a quieter moment, there are candle-lit tours of the Edwardian Fulford Place Museum on Friday, December 12 and Saturday, December 13. The hour-long guided tour explores the "meticulously decorated" Edwardian mansion, as well as the Fulford family and their early 20th-century Christmas traditions. Tickets are required, with prices starting at $19.56.
On select dates throughout December and January, there's also public ice skating for adults ($2.50) at the Brockville Memorial Civic Centre from 1 p.m. until 2:20 p.m.
On Friday, December 13 and Friday, December 20, the Farmers' Christmas Market will transform the Aquatarium into a warm pocket of holiday treats, music, and gift shopping.
Holiday shopping on King Street rounds out the experience, with independent boutiques offering unique gifts and local finds.
Brockville's food and drink scene adds another layer to its small-town charm, with local restaurants, craft breweries, and cideries located around its historic core.
With options ranging from sushi and pizzerias to fish and chips, elevated pub fare, and menus built around local ingredients, there's something here for pretty much every palate.
And for those interested in a drink, there are plenty to sample. Windmill Brewery, 1000 Islands Brewery, ARBRU Brewery, King's Lock Craft Distillery, and BUSL Cider are all close at hand, making it easy to find a well-crafted pour just around the corner.
By the time you've wandered Brockville's cozy streets, toured its historic sites, and taken in its glowing, festive displays, you might just feel like you're starring in your very own Netflix holiday movie!
