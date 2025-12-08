Air Transat has started cancelling flights today as pilots prepare to strike
Passengers travelling through December 12 could be affected.
If you have Air Transat flights booked for this week, there's a good chance your travel plans are about to change.
Following a 72-hour strike notice issued by pilots on December 7, Air Transat announced it will begin progressively cancelling flights starting today, Monday, December 8. The cancellations come ahead of a potential pilots' strike that could officially begin as early as Wednesday, December 10.
What's happening with Air Transat flights
Unlike many of Air Transat's planes, passengers' travel plans seem to be a little up in the air right now.
The airline says anyone travelling through December 12 could see their travel plans disrupted. This affects both departures from Quebec and return flights.
"This notice compels us to implement an action plan that includes the gradual and orderly shutdown of our operations over the next three days," Air Transat stated on its website.
The Montreal-based company says it is prioritizing assistance for passengers already travelling or whose return is imminent.
The 72-hour strike notice
Last week, Air Transat pilots voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, with 99% of participating pilots supporting the move. On Saturday, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) delivered the 72-hour strike notice to the airline.
This means a strike "could be formally triggered on December 10 and that our flight operations will be disrupted until an agreement is reached," according to Air Transat.
What Air Transat passengers should do now
Passengers should first check the status of their flight.
If your flight gets cancelled, Air Transat says it will help you get back to your point of origin. Options include:
- Rebooking on the next available flight within 48 hours
- A full refund for the unused portion of your trip
For passengers on vacation packages whose stays need to be extended due to the disruption, Transat will cover the additional accommodation costs. However, losses related to activities or services purchased from third-party providers won't be reimbursed.
If the airline's proposed solution doesn't work for you, you can request a full refund for the unused portion of your booking.
Why pilots are striking
According to a notice from the ALPA, pilots have been frustrated with working conditions under a collective agreement that hasn't been updated since 2015. Negotiations have been ongoing since January 2025, but the union says progress has been slow.
Pilots are pushing for better job security, improved working conditions, compensation that reflects current industry standards, and enhanced quality of life.
For the latest updates and detailed information about rebooking and refund policies, check Air Transat's website.