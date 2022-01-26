Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

2 Quebec Restaurants That Vowed To Reopen Against Public Health Rules Are Backing Down

They received both praise and criticism for their decisions to reopen dining rooms before it was allowed.

Senior Editor
2 Quebec Restaurants That Vowed To Reopen Against Public Health Rules Are Backing Down
Vite des Péchés - site officiel | Facebook, KESTÉ | Facebook

Two Quebec restaurants that sparked a media frenzy when they announced they'd reopen despite public health rules are backing down ahead of the officially sanctioned reopening of dining rooms on January 31.

Earlier in January, Montreal Italian restaurant Kesté and Saguenay pâtisserie Vite des Péchés vowed they'd open their doors to customers seeking sit-down meals after enduring wave after wave of restrictions that they said had been damaging and, most recently, inconsistent.

The restaurants planned to ignore the dining-room closure

"We can no longer comply with these arbitrary measures that have been proven NOT to be effective in solving the issue we are all faced with," Kesté wrote in an Instagram post on January 14. The restaurant encouraged other businesses to join in what it called an act of civil disobedience and reopen on January 30 without requiring the vaccine passport.

"If something doesn't change and we don't take a stand small businesses will turn into something of the past," the post read.

Vite des Péchés owner Stéphanie Hariot, by contrast, told the Journal de Montréal that it was not her intention to "launch a movement." In her own social media post on January 19, she simply said she had had "enough."

"It's not my 10 chairs that are going to create outbreaks," she wrote. "We are all vaccinated. I have been paying my taxes for 22 years. It's not my fault that the health care system is down."

In an appearance on Tout le monde en parle, Hariot committed, unlike Kesté, to enforcing other health measures, such as the vaccine passport.

Though both restaurants said they received an outpouring of support, they also met intense criticism. On January 18, Health Minister Christian Dubé publicly questioned the conscience of any business that decided to defy public health rules at a moment when hospitals were overloaded with COVID-19 patients.

Now they're reversing course

The day that Premier François Legault announced that dining rooms could reopen with limited capacity on January 31, both Vite des Péchés and Kesté took to social media once again to say they had decided not to open as they had once planned.

Kesté suggested it would not survive the fines and license revocations it said officials had privately threatened.

"We will not be opening our doors," the restaurant wrote on Instagram on January 25. "We hope you all understand that we are a small family business and cannot afford to lose everything."

"We are already struggling with closures, loss of staff and rules that make it impossible to make a living. We wanted a non violent protest but unfortunately we cannot account for what will happen if we open."

Hariot, meanwhile, faced additional criticism for a remark she made on Tout le monde en parle suggesting members of the Hasidic Jewish community don't adhere to public health rules. Jewish advocacy organization B'nai Brith Canada objected to the statement in a January 24 news release.

B'nai Brith Canada League for Human Rights Director Marvin Rotrand called on showrunners "to distance themselves from such remarks as they encourage a toxic antisemitic characterization of Hasidic Jews that is all too prevalent in Canada."

In a January 25 Facebook post, Hariot said she decided to wait until the official January reopening date "in order not to throw oil on the fire."

Both restaurants thanked supporters.

From Your Site Articles

Life Expectancy In Canada Dropped The Most Ever In 2020

National life expectancy dipped by over seven months, primarily because of COVID-19, says Statistics Canada.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

COVID-19 has not only contributed to Canada's historic rise in inflation, but it has also played a major role in the decline of the nation's life expectancy. Life expectancy in Canada dropped by over seven months in 2020 — the biggest decline in the nearly 100 years since it started being recorded — with COVID-19 a significant factor, according to Statistics Canada.

The report stated that 307,205 deaths occurred in 2020, the year the pandemic began – an increase of 7.7% over 2019. This led the national life expectancy to drop from 82.3 years in 2019 to 81.7 in 2020. That's the largest annual drop since 1921, the year the statistic was first recorded in Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec COVID-19 Rules Are Loosening Up Soon — Here's The Rundown

Monday is going to be a good day!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Monday is going to be a good day, as Quebec COVID-19 rules are going to slowly start to loosen up again, for what feels like the millionth time.

But during a recent press conference, Premier François Legault sounded rather optimistic about the province's current situation, saying that we have finally "left the tunnel," in reference to his frequent invocation of a "light at the end of the tunnel."

Keep Reading Show less

A Canada Mental Health Survey Suggests We're Mostly A Big Puddle Of Worry & Fatigue

7% of respondents said they're "barely getting by at this point."

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It's no surprise that the pandemic has had a negative impact on Canadians' mental health. The Angus Reid Institute (ARI) released the results of ongoing research on mental health in Canada throughout the pandemic, and the results are troubling.

The ARI asked Canadians to summarize how they had been feeling over the past few weeks. Of the 1,509 Canadians polled online from January 18 to 20, nearly half (48%) said that they felt "fatigued." That's more than three times the number of people who reported feeling "optimistic" (13%) or "happy" (12%). 40% of Canadians expressed feeling "frustrated," 37% felt "anxious" and 23% felt "depressed."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Rapid Test Results Can Now Be Self-Reported On A New Platform

The goal of this platform is to "better assess the positivity rate of the population."

Alanna Moore | MTL Blog, Vanessa Maheu | Narcity

For those who've been wondering where the heck to send your Quebec rapid test results, there's finally a self-reporting platform where you can do so.

In a news release on January 25, 2022, the provincial government announced this new platform which "will allow people to transmit their rapid test results, whether negative or positive, for statistical purposes and to better fight the spread of the virus in the community."

Keep Reading Show less