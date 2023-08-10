2 Quebec Universities Were Ranked Among The Best In Canada
Both institutions are in Montreal.
A new ranking of the best universities in the world dropped and a slew of Canadian schools managed to lead the pack, with a number of Quebec institutions doing exceptionally well. QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a provider of services, analytics, and insight into the global higher education sector, released the 20th edition of its top universities of 2024.
QS analyzed over 1500 institutions across 104 worldwide locations, and from that data, we looked at the Canadian universities — a total of 30 Canadian schools managed to make the cut.
Of the 30 Canadian institutions included in the ranking, two Quebec spots secured top 10 placements. McGill University is sitting rather comfortably in the second spot (30th globally) with an overall score of 83.7 — trailing behind the University of Toronto by a mere 2.6 points.
McGill University managed to increase its global placement by one spot compared to its 2023 ranking. The university scored exceptionally well in areas including academic reputation, international students ratio, international faculty ratio, sustainability and employment outcomes. McGill's lowest scores for its faculty-student ratio and citations per faculty member.
The Université de Montréal also did us proud by landing seventh in Canada (114th globally) with an overall score of 52.1.
In the QS ranking, the Montreal institution scored best in areas such as faculty-student ratio, international faculty ratio, sustainability and international research network. The Université de Montréal scored lower on citations per faculty, employer reputation and employment outcomes.
Montreal's Concordia University also made the list, landing in the 17th spot out of 30 with an overall score of 28.3 — making it clear Concordia has room to improve, particularly in areas including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, and employment outcomes.
Wondering which other Canadian schools are among the best in the country? Here is the complete top 10:
- University of Toronto (86.3)
- McGill University (83.7)
- University of British Columbia (81.5)
- University of Alberta (58.3)
- University of Waterloo (58.1)
- Western University (57.4)
- Université de Montréal (52.1)
- University of Calgary (47.9)
- McMaster University (46.8)
- University of Ottawa (45.2)
