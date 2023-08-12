14 Canadian TV Commercials Every 90s & 2000s Kid Will Remember
How many of these TV commercials do you remember?
Grab your bowl of KD, a bag of all-dressed chips, and toss on a pair of your fave denim overalls as you set in for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. If you a true Canadian millennial, then you definitely remember our television screens being graced with some of the most unforgettable gems during the 90s and 2000s.
The commercials during this time weren't just fleeting moments, they were quite literally imprinted in our memories. From iconic Canadian public service announcements to ads covering our fave snacks and toys get ready for a real blast from the past with these 14 commercials that practically shaped an era.
The Chase
A 2001 classic commercial from the Concerned Children's Advertisers of Canada depicts a young boy running away from a group of girls who seemingly have a crush on him. Titled The Chase, the young boy fails to outrun the girls, leading them to catch him and plant as many kisses on him as possible, all while the iconic song "Lungo Filaccio" by Roberto Cardinali plays in the background.
Welch's Grape Juice
I swear, these kids had just about all of us wanting a glass of Welch's 100% White Grape Juice. Any Welch's commercial for that matter starring these compelling children in had me begging my mom to run to the grocery store so I too could enjoy a glass of tarty, sweet and fruity grape juice.
Body Break!
Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod are two names most millennial Canadians will recognize. The legendary duo were best known for their television segments known as BodyBreak. Johnson and McLeod would teach viewers the importance of body movement and how exercise can be incorporated into daily life. The program is considered a cult classic in Canadian pop culture.
Smart As You
"Somebody get this cat off my head!" Remember that line? Well, yet another public service announcement from the Concerned Children's Advertisers of Canada remains a major memory for many of us that grew up in the 2000s. The commercial is practically a media literacy lesson that uses fun TV animation to teach kids that they are smarter than the television.
The Most Adorable Chef Boyardee Commercial
Chef Boyardee was a 2000s classic, heck it still is! Canned ravioli? Sounds a little questionable, but when you've had Chef Boyardee, you just get it. Well, that was also the case in this adorable commercial featuring a young girl whose heart was set on having Chef Boyardee for dinner but her mom grabs the can out of her hands and tells her they've had enough Chef Boyardee. "But I love Chef," she says.
The can of ravioli then makes it its mission to roll its way all the way across sidewalks, highways, bridges and barking dogs before finally making its way to the young girls house so she can get her bowl of Chef Boyardee.
The Iconic House Hippo
Did you also believe that the North American House Hippo was a real creature back in the day? Because I certainly did. The commercial was so convincing that I am certain there are a few of you out there who still don't know that it was fake all along. Yet another Canadian PSA, this one strives to teach kids not to believe everything they see on TV.
What's Your Thing?
Now, it's safe to say that while nobody can be good at everything, everybody is good at something. This Canadian PSA commercial was a classic that would pop up often and teach the youth of Canada just that through a number of clips of kids showcasing their many talents.
Floam Is Fun You Can Feel!
Oh, Floam! Now this stuff was likely on every 90s and 2000s kid's wish list and I singlehandedly blame this commercial. With so many cool things that the kids make out of Floam, it really makes you want to get your hands on the "fun you can feel!"
Fruit Gushers
Fruit Gushers had some of the most memorable commercials throughout the 90s and 2000s. One that remains a clear standout depicts the kids consuming the Gushers snacks and growing a massive head in the shape of whatever fruit flavour they ate. Now, after watching a few commercials again, I need a pack of Gushers, stat!
Walk Away
Whenever the commercial of the kid yelling at nobody in a school recess yard would pop up, you'd either already know what was up or be extremely confused. The Canadian PSA strived to teach kids to stand up to bullies and not give them power by simply walking away.
Yop Me Mama
If you had the iconic Yop yogurt commercial play time and time again on your TV growing up then it is safe to say that you likely know all of the words by heart. Featuring teens struggling to wake up in the morning, there's nothing that a nice glass os yogurt couldn't fix. Like…what?
That One Anti-Drug Ad
This ad really had us believing that marijuana would cause our bodies to deflate. Now, all of us are now laughing hysterically at how silly this commercial was, with a few coughs in between.
Reeses Puffs Rap
Reese's Puffs cereal really popped up when they dropped this commercial. The rap song was catchy enough to be stuck in most of our heads growing up, so much so that you'd catch yourself rapping along at times.
The Trap
This commercial stood as an important reminder to young children that no matter how tempting something can be, it's best to always ask your parents or guardian if it's safe to touch something you aren't too sure about.