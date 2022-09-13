70+ Starbucks In Quebec Now Finally Let You Order Ahead & Pay From Your Phone
Skip the line, sip your latte.☕
If you've ever shown up to class or work late with a coffee in hand (#priorities), then you're going to want to try Starbucks' new way to keep you on time and caffeinated. The chain is introducing a Mobile Order and Pay system at over 70 participating Quebec cafés. The app lets you order and pay for your drink without the hassle of waiting in line. You'll also know exactly when your drink is ready for pick-up, thanks to a new prep time feature.
"Mobile Order & Pay enables customers to choose which experience is right for them as they go about their day, save time, get their favourite Starbucks beverage and food items, and enjoy StarbucksRewards in a new, much more rewarding way," said Starbucks Canada director of operations in Quebéc Loic Lebrat.
You can make use of Mobile Order & Pay by downloading the Starbucks app and setting up your Rewards account (if you don't already have one). It just takes your name, email and password to set up.
To place an order, you'll need to have location services enabled. There's an "Order" button at the bottom of the screen where you can customize what you want and pick the store for your pick-up. The app estimates wait time.
App-based orders have doubled since the company first introduced the mobile pre-order feature in 2015. Mobile Order & Pay now makes up over 20% of transactions at participating Canadian stores.
Starbucks Rewards members automatically have access to the feature in the Starbucks app and can redeem Stars for free food or beverages.