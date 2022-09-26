Starbucks Will Give You A Free Drink For National Coffee Day If You Sign Up For Rewards
The promotion lasts ALL week!
Because every consumer item apparently needs its own day on the calendar, September 29 is National Coffee Day in the U.S. and Canada. To capitalize on the occasion and draw in new customers, Starbucks Canada will gift every new Starbucks Rewards member with 150 points ("stars"), enough to claim a free drink or snack.
The promotion takes place between Monday, September 26, and Sunday, October 2.
Via a PR rep, Starbucks touted its rewards program benefits, including free treats on members' birthdays and points that users can eventually deploy for even more free stuff. The Mobile Order & Pay system, which only recently launched in Quebec, is also available through Starbucks Rewards.
The 150 stars are enough to cover Starbucks' celebrated fall drinks, the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato, the rep said. But the most popular drink among rewards program members in Canada is the classic latte.
Instructions for signing up for Starbucks Rewards are online.