Starbucks Revealed Its Fall Menu With The PSL & A Drink That Sounds Like Dessert In A Cup
It marks the unofficial start of fall!
Starbucks is ready to get you pumped for the fall. If you've been waiting all year to take that first sip of warm spiced coffee with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and pumpkin, then you're in luck. The coffee chain announced it's bringing back its fan-favourite Pumpkin Spice Latté on August 30, available hot, iced or blended. You'll also see the return of a drink that's more of an acquired taste: the apple crisp macchiato.
The dessert-inspired macchiato launched last year and is back with a twist. It's now made with oat milk to replicate pairing a gooey apple crisp with a cup of coffee. That means an apple-flavoured espresso with notes of cinnamon and brown sugar topped with an apple drizzle.
"The oat beverage adds a creaminess and brings forward the oat flavors of a traditional apple crisp topping," said Starbucks beverage developer Harvey Rojas Mora. He said the drink has "a soft and smooth foundation that ties all the flavours together."
The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is also back on the menu with vanilla syrup and pumpkin cream cold foam.
You can pair any of the beverages with items from Starbucks' limited fall food menu, including the pumpkin cream cheese muffin, pumpkin scone and pumpkin & pepita loaf. Buttery, white chocolate-glazed fox sugar cookies are also back.
So are bags of Starbucks' Thanksgiving Blend coffee beans with notes of candied pecan, sage and dried-fig. For a limited time, you can also find the Guatemala Casi Cielo, which is a medium roast with lemon and cocoa nib notes.