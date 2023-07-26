9 Travel Destinations You Can Fly To From Montreal This Summer For Less Than $500
Pack those bags! 🧳
Montrealers looking for a quick summer escape from the hustle and bustle of city life can get their hands on some pretty sweet travel deals. There are loads of cheap flights from Montreal to countless must-see spots across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Whether you're in the mood for a beach day in Mexico, dance lessons in Punta Cana or want to party your worries away in Miami, there's bound to be one destination that'll catch your attention. Oh, and the best part? Each round-trip flight is less than $500.
So, get your bags packed and passports ready 'cause it's vacation time.
Nashville, Tennessee
Skyscanner.ca flights from Montreal to Nashville with American Airlines.
Skyscanner.ca
Nashville, Tennessee is home to one of the most vibrant music scenes in all of the U.S. For those who love a good country song, then make sure you pack your cowboy hats and boots because it will be a country music-filled time.
Visitors can also enjoy the Grand Ole Opry, where the true essence of country music is felt. The city also offers delicious southern cuisine, bustling nightlife and loads of cultural attractions like the Country Music Hall of Fame. It's a country music city, and if that's your vibe, then you can fly down for only $463 this August.
Price: $463
Dates: August 23 to 28, 2023
Miami, Florida
Skyscanner flights from Montreal to Miami with Air Transat.
Skyscanner.ca
Ah, Miami. The city is known for having a mix of sun-soaked beaches, lively nightlife and cultural attractions. You and the crew can spend your days sipping on South Beach or explore one of Miami's cultural neighbourhoods, like Little Havana or Wynnwood, known for their art, food, and entertainment scenes. The city also boasts thriving Latin-American communities, whose food and music you're bound to experience.
Price: $463
Dates: August 22 to 29, 2023
Cancun, Mexico
Skyscanner flights from Montreal to Cancun with American Airlines.
Skyscanner.ca
If a tropical paradise is more of what you're looking for, then you can fly on over to Cancun, Mexico for only $447 round-trip. The city is home to some of the world's most beautiful beaches with crystal-clear turquoise waters. It's also a popular resort destination where you can enjoy loads of water-based sports and activities, including snorkelling, scuba diving and boating. In addition to the city's dreamy waters, visitors can also explore ancient Mayan ruins like the Chechen Itza and Tulum. With a vibrant nightlife, tons of clubs, and must-try restaurants, Cancun is likely to cater to all your travel needs and wants.
Price: $447
Dates: August 24 to 30, 2023
San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Skyscanner flights from Montreal to San Jose Cabo, Mexico with Aeromexico.
Skyscanner.ca
Located on the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula San Jose del Cabo offers visitors a more laid-back and charming experience compared to its neighbouring city, Cabo San Lucas. San Jose is home to some remarkable beaches and is the ideal destination for those looking to simply relax and unwind. You can also explore the historic district with loads of quaint shops, galleries and architecture to admire. Oh, and you can't forget about indulging in Mexican cuisine at some of San Jose's most popular local eateries.
Price: $461
Dates: September 5 to 12, 2023
Nassau, Bahamas
Skyscanner flights from Montreal to Nassau with United Airlines.
Skyscanner.ca
Who doesn't want to dive into a Caribbean getaway? Nassau is a tropical destination known for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture and historical landmarks. Visitors can take in the sun at the famous Cable Beach or feel free to venture over to Paradise Island for a world-class resort experience where you can enjoy countless attractions such as the Atlantic waterpark. Straw Market is also a hotspot for those looking to get a little bit of souvenir shopping done. You can fly down south from Montreal to Nassau for only $455 with United Airlines.
Price: $455
Dates: September 8 to 16, 2023
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Skyscanner flights from Montreal to Puerto Rico with Porter and Spirit Airlines.
Skyscanner.ca
San Juan is a city rich in culture and history. Visitors can explore the captivating blend of Puerto Rico's old and new, with loads of cobblestones streets, colourful buildings and historic forts such as El Morro and San Cristobal. Visitors can also explore the Old San Juan district, which offers shops, restaurants, galleries and bars for you to discover.
Price: $500
Dates: August 22 to 29, 2023
Merida, Mexico
Skyscanner flights from Montreal to Merida with United Airlines.
Skyscanner.ca
Located in the Yucatan state of Mexico, Merit is a must-see summer destination that offers a unique taste of Mayan heritage. The city is known for its historic centre, which is made up of remarkable Spanish architecture, bustling markets and street life. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the local culture with the city's roster of museums, art galleries and of course, delicious restaurants.
Price: $482
Dates: September 7 to 16, 2023
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Skyscanner flights from Montreal to Punta Cana with United Airlines.
Skyscanner.ca
Located in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana is a must-see hotspot known for its dreamy beaches with white sands and crystal-clear waters as well as its vibrant nightlife. Visitors can take in all the city has to offer with a range of activities including beach time, water sports, or exploring nearby natural wonders such as Hoyo Azul and Shona Island.
Price: $481
Dates: September 9 to 16, 2023
Bridgetown, Barbados
Skyscanner flights from Montreal to Bridgetown with Westjet.
Skyscanner.ca
Who doesn't love a Barbadian getaway? Bridgetown is a charming and historic city that offers a mix of cultural experiences and beautiful beaches. Travellers visiting Bridgetown can explore its many landmarks including St. Michael's Cathedral and the Parliament Building. The city also has great shopping opportunities where you can browse through local markets. While you're there you won't want to miss out on trying traditional Bajan cuisine either.
Price: $472
Dates: September 22 to 27, 2023
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.