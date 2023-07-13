11 Travel Destinations You Can Fly To From Montreal For Less Than $400 This Summer
Get your bags ready! ✈️
The summer wanderlust is in full swing and there are loads of cheap flights from Montreal for you to jet to without breaking the bank this summer. With countless must-see spots across Canada and the United States, there's bound to be one destination that'll catch the attention of everyone, from seasoned travellers to first-time flyers.
Whether you're in the mood for a bike ride around Vancouver's Seawall, a hike up Runyon Canyon for stellar views of the Hollywood sign, or feeling lucky enough for a trip over to Sin City, there's a little bit of everything for everyone. Oh, and the best part of it all? Each round-trip flight is less than $400.
So, get your bags packed and your passports ready and bon voyage.
Vancouver, British Columbia
Westjet flights from Montreal to Vancouver.
Skyscanner.ca
Vancouver is a city where urban charm meets breathtaking nature. From stunning views of Grouse Mountain, beach days at English Bay and nights out for some of the best sushi across Canada, this west coast destination won't disappoint. Montrealers can escape the hustle and bustle of city life for a more laid-back and nature-filled trip to Van City this August for only $342 with Westjet.
Price: $342
Dates: August 17 to 24, 2023
Las Vegas, Nevada
Lynx flights from Montreal to Las Vegas.
Skyscanner.ca
Las Vegas is the spot to be for those feeling lucky, looking for a stag destination or simply wanting to catch one of your favourite artists at a music residency. The low-cost airline Lynx Air is flying from Montreal to Vegas on September 11 to 15 for only $293 round-trip. So, if you've ever wanted to live out a twisted Hangover dream, this summer might be the best time to fulfill just that.
Price: $293
Dates: September 11 to 15, 2023
Calgary, Alberta
Flair and Lynx flights from Montreal to Calgary.
Skyscanner.ca
If you've never feasted your eyes on Banff or Jasper National Parks in Alberta, then this summer just might be the best time to scratch this west coast spot off your travel bucket list. For less than $240, you can venture off to Calgary where only 90 minutes away lays the stunning natural views of Lake Louise, Lake Moraine, and so many other dreamy destination.
Price: $239
Dates: August 16 to 22, 2023
New York City, New York
United flights from Montreal to New York City
Skyscanner.ca
'The Big Apple! Whether you've been to the city that never sleeps or it's been a dream destination of yours, United Airlines is flying from Montreal to New York City's LaGuardia Airport on August 16 to 24 for only $284. The direct flight will have you in New York City in less than 90 minutes where you'll then be able to take in the sights of Central Park, Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Empire State Building, to name a few.
Price: $284
Dates: August 16 to 24, 2023
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Air Transat flights from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale
Skyscanner.ca
If you're in the mood for a warmer travel destination, you can venture south to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for $388 with Air Transat. Departing on August 21 to the 28, you can spend a week galavanting from beach to beach while soaking in those rays and letting the salt water work its magic this summer.
Price: $388
Dates: August 21 to 28, 2023
Chicago, Illinois
Porter flights from Montreal to Chicago.
Skyscanner.ca
Let the wind blow you on over to Chicago, Illinois where you can visit Millenium Park and get a front-row seat to the giant silver bean or spend a day at the Navy Pier or stroll along the Riverwalk. Porter Airlines has a flight on August 8 until the 14th from Montreal to Chicago for $325.
Price: $325
Dates: August 8 to 14, 2023
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Flair and Porter flights from Montreal to Halifax.
Skyscanner.ca
For those who want to stay a little closer to home, Halifax is less than a two-hour flight from Montreal. Flair and Porter both fly out to the Atlantic destination and there's a cheap flight from Montreal to Halifax on August 16 for $286.
Price: $286
Dates: August 16 to 23, 2023
Los Angeles, California
Lynx Air and Spirit Airlines flights from Montreal to Los Angeles
Skyscanner.ca
Whether you've always wanted to swim the beaches of Santa Monica, hike up a trail to see the Hollywood sign or want a reason to hop off a plane at LAX Miley Cyrus style, then Los Angeles is calling your name. Lynx Air and Spirits Airlines (We know…) can fly you from Montreal to LA for only $396. The flight departs on September 11 and has a stopover in Las Vegas there and back. While a layover isn't always fun, it's totally worth it when you're flying across the U.S. for less than $400.
Price: $396
Dates: September 11 to 18, 2023
Orlando, Florida
Air Canada flights from Montreal to Orlando
Skyscanner.ca
For any and all Disney lovers, Orlando is the ideal summer destination. Home to the iconic Walt Disney World, which is made up of the legendary Epcot and Magic Kingdom. Universal Studios in Orlando is also a major hotspot, especially for Harry Potter fans — who are able to experience the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in person. Air Canada currently has a direct flight departing on September 6 for $356.
Prices: $356
Dates: September 6 to 15, 2023
Boston, Massachusetts
Porter flights from Montreal to Boston via Toronto.
Skyscanner.ca
In the mood for a history lesson? Or maybe you're just a really big fan of clam chowder? Either way, Boston is always a fun idea. Porter is currently flying from Montreal to Boston on September 8 for $337 with a layover in Toronto there and back.
Price: $337
Dates: September 8 to 12, 2023
Washington, D.C.
Porter flights from Montreal to Washington, D.C. jai Toronto.
Skyscanner.ca
For $366, Porter is flying from Montreal to Washington, D.C. on August 17. The city is full of history, and iconic landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial, the White House and the National Mall all await.
Price: $336
Dates: August 17 to 20, 2023
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.