This Low-Cost Airline Is Offering Flights From Montreal To The Dominican Republic For $155 USD
Fly high, pay low! ✈️🌴
Arajet is shaking up air travel by turning the Dominican Republic into the new low-cost hub of the Caribbean. As of November 7, the island's stunning beaches, tropical terrain, and captivating culture will be more accessible than ever for Canadians, especially those from Montreal.
Prices for the palm-fringed getaway start at a competitive $155 USD per flight until the end of July for travel in the fall. That's a limited-time price tag (including all taxes) that will likely leave travellers rubbing their eyes and reaching for their passports.
Canada is the second-largest source of tourists to the Dominican Republic, according to Arajet CEO Víctor Pacheco Méndez. The Dominican diaspora in Canada, which numbers over 50,000, now has an affordable, national airline to visit friends and family, he said.
"Arajet invites all Canadians to enjoy the beautiful Dominican beaches and encourages Dominicans to enjoy Québec’s cultural diversity offered by recreation sports such as hockey games, snow skiing, Formula 1 racing, and much more," said Pacheco.
He emphasized the mutual benefits for Montreal and Santo Domingo, adding the connection will strengthen commercial and cultural exchanges and boost tourism between the two nations. The company's ambitious expansion plan includes offering direct flights to 20 destinations across 14 countries.
Arajet's move is a bold bet on allowing more people to explore the charms of the Dominican Republic without breaking the bank. So, if your heart beats for adventure, the trip of a lifetime is now a flight away, and it's cheaper than ever before.