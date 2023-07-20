The Canadian Passport Was Ranked As The 7th Most Powerful In The World
With visa-free access to 185 countries!
A new ranking of the best passports across the world has dropped and the Canadian passport managed to secure a spot in the global top ten.
The Henley Passport Index, from migration consultancy firm Henley & Partners, is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The ranking examined a total of 199 passports and 227 possible travel destinations. The ranking then identifies the number of countries that each passport can access visa-free.
Singapore, which took the top spot, enables visa-free access to 192 countries while Afghanistan, which fell last on the ranking, grants access to only 27. A total of 34 countries landed in the top 10.
The Canadian passport ranked 7th overall with visa-free access to 185 countries — tying with Greece. Canada's passport ranking has also inched up a spot after landing 8th in the 2022 ranking. The Canadian passport now holds a stronger standing than the United States.
The U.S. passport ranked 8th this time around, tying with Lithuania, with visa-free access to 184 countries. Passports from Germany, Italy and Spain were ranked second, granting its citizens visa-free access to 190 countries.
Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan, Syria, and Iraq were ranked among the lowest, offering visa-free access to no more than 35 countries.
Wondering which other passports across the world are among the most powerful? Here's the complete top 10 of the best passports in 2023:
- Singapore (1)
- Germany (2)
- Italu (2)
- Spain (2)
- Austria (3)
- Finland (3)
- France (3)
- Japan (3)
- Luxembourg (3)
- South Korea (3)
- Sweden (3)
- Denmark (3)
- Ireland (4)
- Netherlands (4)
- United Kingdom (4)
- Belgium (5)
- Czech Republic (5)
- Malta (5)
- New Zealand (5)
- Norway (5)
- Portugal (5)
- Switzerland (5)
- Australia (6)
- Hungary (6)
- Poland (6)
- Canada (7)
- Greece (7)
- Lithuania (8)
- United States (8)
- Latvia (9)
- Slovakia (9)
- Slovenia (9)
- Estonia (10)
- Iceland (10)
