A Cultural Experience Is Coming To Laval & It's 100% Free
A kaleidoscope of entertainment!
If you're always on the hunt for the coolest spots in town, brace yourself for a treat. The Station culturelle Momo in the Montmorency area is about to become your next favourite hangout. And for good reason: this fall, downtown Laval comes to life with the Cultural Station Momo, a real hotspot for diverse artistic experiences. Wander around Place Claude-Léveillée, which has been made pedestrian-friendly for the occasion, and get swept away by the array of artistic performances going on.
Tuesdays light up with "L’entre-deux artistique". The Burning BRASs Band sets the mood during meal times, while Kalabanté blends dance with African drums. The innovative flamenco of Ctrl:N - Audrey Gaussiran adds a modern touch.
"Thursday Co Motion", featuring Anas and Tranna Wintour, mix humour with drag queens for unforgettable evenings.
The dance battles, in partnership with 7Starr, Montreal Krump Alliance, and the JOAT Festival, are set to ignite the dance floor. "Ciné-popcorn" showcases outdoor movie screenings for film buffs, while the "Improlympiades" deliver jaw-dropping improv face-offs. "Vacation - FLIP Fabrique" takes you back to childhood memories: think of a repurposed circus bus, roasted marshmallows by the fire, and pillow fights... A trip down memory lane awaits visitors.
Station culturelle Momo
Price: Free
When: From August 26 to October 1
Address: In front of the Université de Montréal campus in Laval at 1500 Rue Jacques-Tétreault
Why You Need To Go:
- Unique artistic installations, turning every nook and cranny into a living piece of art.
- A rich and complimentary lineup including circus performances, concerts, festive evenings, and so much more.
- Relaxation spaces like you've never seen before: an open-air terrace, comfy furnishings, and a food and drink menu to satisfy every taste.