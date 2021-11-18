A Flamingo Escaped From Granby Zoo And Obviously Decided To Stop At Tim Hortons (VIDEO)
Even flamingos need their daily double-double.
You might see pigeons, seagulls, and even geese hanging out in a Tim Hortons parking lot, but have you ever seen a flamingo? That's exactly what some Granby residents saw at their local Tims on Wednesday morning.
According to a Granby Zoo Facebook post, a pink flamingo made a daring escape out of its enclosure and to get a taste of some Canadian goodness.
The flamingo, understandably, wanted to feel Canadian and we all know one of the first things to do when you move to the north country is get a double-double and some Timbits, right?
"To reassure everyone, there wasn't a sale on shrimp at the IGA or a special on coffee at Tim Hortons," explained Karl Fournier, director of animal care at the Granby Zoo in a video.
"For reasons unknown, the flamingo escaped and flew away from its group. Our team rapidly mobilized and it was captured in a calm manner."
Apparently, the flamingo was just chilling and allowed the zookeepers to approach. It got scooped up by one of the zookeepers and was safely returned to its enclosure.
The flamingo, likely lamenting yesterday's frigid weather, was probably more than happy to get home safely.
"Our flamingo is doing well," reassured Fournier.
This isn't the first time an animal has escaped from the Granby Zoo. In April 2018, a leopard managed to make an escape and was captured by zookeepers.
And who can forget the famous Montreal alligator that managed to cross rue Jarry in December 2019?