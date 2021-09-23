A Tim Hortons In Quebec Sold More Than 29,350 Smile Cookies
But it wasn't the most in Canada.
The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign was a smashing success, especially for a Tim Hortons located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec.
The store, owned by Mathieu Côté, sold over 29,350 Smile Cookies, raising money for the Suroît Hospital Foundation in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
Nationally, the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raised over $12 million for charities across Canada.
This is a historic record for the campaign, far eclipsing the previous record of $10.5 million. One hundred percent of the profits will go towards various charities.
"Every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners go above and beyond to raise money for our annual Smile Cookie campaign, and it is truly inspiring to be part of such an important initiative," Hope Bagozzi, marketing director at Tim Hortons, said in a statement.
A store in Dunnville, Ontario, sold the most Smile Cookies for the fourth year in a row, selling nearly 48,000.