This enchanting Quebec village is one of Canada's 'best' small towns to visit this fall

Here's what to see during a visit.

A person sitting on a patio. Right: A person standing at a lookout.

A small town in Quebec.

@katiane_gosselin | Instagram, @alexxfillion | Instagram
Contributing Writer

If you're looking for the ultimate fall escape in Quebec, this dreamy small town is a must-add to your autumn itinerary.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, readers were asked to share their top picks for the best towns to visit in Canada during the fall. Among spots in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Alberta, this charming Quebec spot was mentioned.

Located about an hour and a half from Montreal lies Magog, an enchanting destination in the Eastern Townships that looks like it's straight out of a postcard, especially when the leaves turn to fiery shades of red, orange, and gold.

Set on the tip of Lake Memphremagog and surrounded by mountains, Magog offers a lively main street, beautiful natural surroundings, and plenty to see and do that make it worth a visit.

Here, you can spend your day wandering through colourful streets, sipping lattes at cozy cafes, or taking in unreal mountain views. In the fall, the lake becomes a giant mirror for the changing trees, making every stroll or lakeside picnic feel totally magical.

Downtown Magog is where the vibes really shine. Head to Principale Ouest, Magog's main street, to find bistros, artisan boutiques, cafes and terraces where you can enjoy everything from comfort food and pub fare to gourmet meals.

Local farms also offer the opportunity to purchase fresh produce. Head to La Ferme au Pied Levé for farm-to-table goods and local cuisine showcasing the flavours of the region.

For outdoor adventure, Magog is the perfect spot. You'll find Mont-Orford National Park just a few kilometres away, where you can explore a network of over 80 kilometres of hiking trails that take you through red and gold forests, past sparkling lakes, and to breathtaking lookouts.

Whether you hike, bike, or hop on the ski lift for panoramic views, it's an incredible place to see Quebec's fall foliage at its peak.

If your idea of the perfect fall day includes sipping wine or cider surrounded by rolling hills, you’re in luck — the Eastern Townships are packed with vineyards and cideries, all just a short drive from Magog.

Head to Vignoble du Chemin de la Rivière, located near the Magog River, or Vignoble Le Cep d'Argent to taste local wines, including reds, whites, and sparkling varieties.

Whether you’re planning a romantic escape or just want to soak up the best of fall in Quebec, Magog absolutely delivers. With many of the other villages and towns of the Eastern Townships also located nearby, there's tons to do and see in every season.

With its cozy streets, lakeside views, and endless things to do, it’s no wonder that readers consider this enchanting spot one of Canada’s best fall destinations.

Eastern Townships tourism website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

fall road trips from montrealfall foliage quebecsmall towns in quebec
