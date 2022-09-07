A Former Quebec Vaccine Clinic Employee Is Facing Charges For Allegedly Faking Vax Passports
The ex-employee made false entries in the vaccination registry for herself and others.
Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault revealed in January that Quebec's anti-corruption agency (UPAC) had 150 investigations in progress for cases of fraudulent vaccine passports.
Guilbault stated that many were linked to internal corruption, and they've cracked down on one (now former) COVID-19 vaccine clinic employee who has been charged with breach of trust and production of false vaccine evidence.
UPAC stated in a September 6 press release that the former employee, Carolane Fournier, worked at the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Capitale-Nationale (CIUSSS-CN) and produced false documents for herself and for others.
"At the time, Carolane Fournier was an accompanying agent at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site located at Laval University in Quebec City. She made false entries in the Quebec Vaccination Registry for herself and for other people," UPAQ said
The falsified profiles allowed Fournier and others to obtain fake COVID-19 vaccine passports in the form of QR codes. The offences were committed between September 8 and 17, 2021.
Following the discovery of fraudulent activity, Fournier was immediately fired in September of last year and is no longer employed by CIUSSS-CN.
The anti-corruption agency, which specializes in preventing and fighting corruption in the public sector, is encouraging the Quebec population to report any fraudulent-related wrongdoing by completing a whistleblower form.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.