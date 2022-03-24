A Massive New Tulip Farm Is Opening 1 Hour From Montreal & You Can Pick Your Own Bouquets
Road trip, anyone?
Spring has officially sprung! We passed the spring equinox, Genie the bear has come out of hibernation to our eyes' delight, and tulip season is right around the corner. Why not enjoy springtime with a day trip out of the city to a massive tulip field?
Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields is a new farm an hour outside of Montreal where you can pick your own bouquets and take excellent shots for the 'gram.
Located in Vankleek Hill, Ontario, this new tulip farm has planted 300,000 bulbs in 13 colours, according to Narcity. Guests can wander through the blooms and pick out the perfect bouquet to take home. Visits must be reserved ahead of time and cost $10 per adult. Weather permitting, the fields should be ready to go and open to the public in May.
Narcity reports the gift shop is full of goodies, including vases, pots, and pre-made bouquets. Later in the season, tulip bulbs will also be for sale, so you can create your own tiny field at home next year.
The field is right off Vankleek Hill's main street. The town has other attractions to round out a day trip, like the Vankleek Hill Farmer's Market, the Vankleek Hill Vineyard, the Higginson tower, as well as shops and restaurants. If you are planning to go in June, you will also have the opportunity to check out the Vankleek Hill Museum.
Owners Mike and Sandra have been selling flowers for over 20 years, despite being in the early stages of tulip farming. A trip to the Netherlands inspired them to move to Vankleek Hill and open a tulip field on five acres of farmland.
Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields
Price: $10/adult for self-pick
Where: 199 Main St. E., Vankleek Hill, ON
When: Beginning of May 2022
