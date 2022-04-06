6 Things To Do In Montreal On Your Birthday To Make It One To Remember
Birthday plans don't always have to be hard to make!
Calling my fellow spring and summer birthday folks! Summer in Montreal is right around the corner and before you know it, everyone's going to be asking, "So, what are we doing for your birthday?"
Because anyone knows that when it comes to your birthday, it's not just about celebrating your day, but an excuse for the whole gang to get together and make the most of the warmer months.
So to help get those creative juices flowing when it comes to planning the perfect birthday in Montreal, here are some must-try ideas that'll make your special day one to remember.
Celebrate At 212, One Of Montreal's Coolest Supper Clubs
Address: 212, Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Opened last summer, 212 is one of the hottest spots to celebrate anything, but especially a birthday. With a decadent menu to absolutely treat yourself to and a delish cocktail menu that'll really get the party started, you really can't go wrong at 212 — not to mention the banging music that'll have you and your crew on the dancefloor all night long.
Plan A Picnic In The Park
Why You Need To Go: Picnics are such an incredible way to bring people together and enjoy Montreal in the summer. But don't just stop at the classic red and white checkered blanket... Make it a full-on picnic affair.
There are various Montreal companies that will throw a stunning picnic party for you, or if you're on a budget, feel free to DIY the heck out of it.
Organize A Trip To A Winery
Why You Need To Go: Quebec is filled with wineries in and around the Montreal area, just waiting for you to discover them and celebrate. Whether you're interested in spending the day at one or creating an itinerary and exploring a new region (with a designated driver, of course), you're bound to have a boozy day filled with fun and adventure.
Get Fancy At High Tea
Why You Need To Go: Any excuse is a good excuse to get dressed up in your fanciest tea attire, right? Montreal is filled with spots where you can have high tea and really embrace your inner royalty.
From Le Parloir, Cardinal Tea Room, to a more lax experience at Burgundy Lion, high tea is the perfect idea to celebrate you, all while feeling like you're filming a scene in Bridgerton.
Go On A Day Trip Adventure
Why You Need To Go: Kick-off another trip around the sun with your adventurous side with a fabulous day trip from the city. Whether you're looking for history, nature or more good wine, your day will be absolutely wonderful.
Rent Out A Private Terrasse
Price: $1,500 for the day, $700 for a half-day, $10 per person per hour (not private)
Address: Hôtel Particulier Griffintown's Secret Garden, 1200, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Drinks on the terrasse are a fabulous way to celebrate your birthday, but you know what's even more fabulous? Your own private terrasse. This spot in Griffintown is the perfect place to spend the night with your favourite people or to start the night off in the best way possible.