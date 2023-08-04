A Mega Thrifting Pop-Up Sale Is Coming To Downtown Montreal This Month
Ditch the hidden costs of fast fashion and dive into the treasure hunt of thrifting. 🛍️
Ontario's largest travelling thrift event, "The Street Market," is making its next stop in Montreal. On August 12 and 13, Alexis Nihon will host a showcase of pre-loved fashion, combining sustainability with style. The clothing pop-up offers an opportunity to refresh your wardrobe and make more eco-friendly choices.
From noon to 5 p.m., multiple vendors at "The Street Market" will display curated second-hand items, including vintage, streetwear, womenswear, and accessories. The popularity of the market and the anticipation it generates amongst thrift enthusiasts — evident in the lines that form before the doors even open — point towards a shifting tide in shopping habits.
Fast fashion has been in the spotlight recently and for all the wrong reasons. Companies like SHEIN, known for selling clothes at shockingly low prices, are being exposed for their destructive practices. These include contributing to massive environmental pollution and exploiting labour.
But it's not just about the thrill of the find. The event also emphasizes the accessibility of sustainable fashion. With free entry for all, "The Street Market" ensures that everyone has the opportunity to make eco-conscious wardrobe choices. Whether you're on the hunt for a unique statement piece, the perfect item to complete your Y2K look, or simply an everyday staple with a twist, you'll find it here.
In a world waking up to the perils of fast fashion, events like "The Street Market" show that the future of fashion lies not in cheap, disposable clothing, but in cherishing and reusing what already exists.
The Street Market x Montreal
When: August 12 and 13, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Alexis Nihon, 1500, ave Atwater
Cost: Free entry