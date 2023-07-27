Montreal's REM Means You Can Now Shop At These 12 Stores
Gone are the days of circling for elusive parking spots.
As the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) gears up for its grand launch, downtown Montreal is about to be catapulted into a retail orbit previously unreachable without a car. The new light rail system promises to whisk you from the city core and deposit you at the doorstep of the South Shore's most enticing boutiques — all in a matter of minutes.
From American Eagle's stylish comfort wear to PUMA's sport-lifestyle fusion, brands previously uncharted from downtown are now just a few train stops away. Here are some of the shopping landscapes that await you at the end of a quick REM ride:
American Eagle Outfitters
Closest station: Du Quartier
Where: 9315, boul. Leduc, Local 35, Brossard
Reason to go: This brand is renowned for its versatility and comfort. You'll find a wide selection of everyday essentials, from jeans and khakis to polo shirts and graphic tees at the DIX30 location. The Aerie off-shoot of AE is also nearby, specializing in intimates, activewear, and loungewear. The brand stands out in the fashion industry for its use of unretouched photos and diverse models. Aerie pieces are designed to make you feel good about yourself.
Amnesia
Closest station: Panama
Where: 2151, boul. Lapinière, Brossard
Reason to go: You can find popular brands like DC, Herschel, and Zoo York at this one-stop shop for skate-inspired urban wear. Alongside the clothing, they've got a solid selection of footwear and fashion accessories that really dial up your style game. Right now, they're rolling out a big summer sale with tons of items starting at just $5. Plus, if you're in the market for a skateboard, they've got boards ranging from $20 to $75.
Boutique Kozy
Closest station: Du Quartier
Where: 1520, av. des Lumieres #25, Brossard
Reason to go: This Quebec-based company specializes in creating cozy spaces in your home with a variety of products, from cushions to jewelry, and even furniture. Every item in Boutique Kozy carries a promise of quality, coupled with affordability — a testimony to their principle: "Nothing is placed on the shelves if it is not at a price we would not pay ourselves!" This ethos makes Boutique Kozy a destination for those seeking to add a touch of warmth and character to their homes without stretching their budget.
M / 2
Closest station: Du Quartier
Where: 6000, boul. de Rome, Brossard
Reason to go: This clothing store specialises in men's wear from brands like Hugo Boss, Tiger of Sweden, Lacoste and Jack & Jones, along with suits for women from Matinique and Scotch & Soda. You'll get personalized service to make sure you find the perfect fit.
Eckō Unltd
Closest station: Panama
Where: 2151, boul. Lapinière, Brossard
Reason to go: Ecko Unltd's unique blend of youth culture-inspired fashion spans skate and action sports to artistic influences. Specializing in everything from denim and tees to watches and hoodies, this brand is all about self-expression. Plus, if you visit Mall Champlain between July 27 and 30, you can take a Beauce Carnaval ride in the parking lot near Mayrand and entrance #1.
PUMA
Someone wearing green and yellow PUMA sneakers and socks in a green room surrounded by puma plushies.
Closest station: Du Quartier
Where: 9315, boul. Leduc, Brossard
Reason to go: Catering to sports enthusiasts and street style aficionados alike, PUMA's array of high-performance footwear, clothing, and accessories make it a must-visit stop. Whether you're seeking soccer cleats, running gear, fitness apparel, or lifestyle products that blend athletic performance with everyday style, PUMA has got you covered.
Forever 21
Closest station: Panama
Where: 2151, boul. Lapinière, Brossard
Reason to go: This brand merges affordability with on-trend style. With its finger on the pulse of fashion, Forever 21 curates a collection that's diverse and current, including timeless wardrobe staples and the newest seasonal sensations. Whether you're looking for chic office attire, casual weekend wear, or the perfect ensemble for a night out, Forever 21 is a treasure trove of fashionable finds.
JYSK
Closest station: Du Quartier
Where: 9620, boul. Leduc, Suite 5, Brossard
Reason to go: A this furniture store, Scandinavian design reigns supreme. Known for minimalist elegance, JYSK offers a diverse product range that includes mattresses, bedding, and outdoor items. Each piece is designed to add a touch of sophistication to your living spaces. It's a haven for those who appreciate sleek lines and functional aesthetics at budget-friendly prices.
Walmart SuperCentre
Closest station: Du Quartier
Where: 9000, boul. Leduc, Brossard
Reason to go: This retail behemoth caters to every imaginable need, from groceries and electronics to clothing and home goods. Wide, well-lit aisles and clearly marked sections make navigating the vast selection easy.
Le Grenier
Closest station: Du Quartier
Where: 9620, boul. Leduc, Brossard
Reason to go: This women's clothing store sells items designed in Montreal, including leggings, jackets, dresses and swimwear. During sales, you can score tons of figure-flattering shirts and pants for under $20.
Moments Intimes
Closest station: Du Quartier
Where: 9140, boul. Leduc, Brossard
Reason to go: This lingerie store carries brands like DKNY, Chantelle and Wonderbra, with a wide range of bras, undies, bath robes and pajamas. The store caters to a wide range of tastes and sizes, ensuring that everyone can find something that not only looks great but feels fantastic too. Plus, in-store staff are trained to help you find the right fit.
IKEA Planning Centre
Closest station: Du Quartier
Where: 5405, Pl. de la Couronne, Brossard
Reason to go: Not your traditional IKEA store, this location is a hub for personalized interior design and planning consultations. Whether you're looking to revamp your kitchen, reimagine your bathroom, or create a custom wardrobe closet, the staff at the Planning Centre can help. Once your perfect pieces are ordered, they'll deliver everything to your home or to a nearby pick-up location.