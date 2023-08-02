A 'Call It Spring' Pop-Up Is Coming To Downtown Montreal With Fashion Finds & Free Popsicles
Swing by for a style check and a sweet snack. 🛍️
A blend of fashion and free refreshments is sweeping into Montreal this weekend. A lime-coloured "Call It Spring" truck showcasing the season's hottest styles will find a temporary home on rue Sainte-Catherine near the Eaton Centre in downtown Montreal.
On August 4 to 6, the 100% vegan brand promises an immersive retail experience for fashion enthusiasts and the budget-conscious. Visitors to the truck between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. can expect a different kind of shopping experience. Those looking for style suggestions can keep an eye out for the Gretchen, Major, Refresh, and Wildwest — the brand's top picks of the season.
In a bid to encourage further exploration of their collection, Call It Spring will provide each visitor to the truck with a 25% off code. The discount is applicable to the brand's new collection and can be redeemed both in-store and online.
The pop-up promises more than just a sartorial spectacle, though. Call It Spring plans to treat Montrealers to vegan sorbets from local vendors. The tasty perk is available on a first-come, first-served basis and only while supplies last.
In a time when consumer habits are fast changing, and the line between online and offline retail is increasingly blurred, Montrealers can get a taste of an innovative hybrid shopping model right in the heart of the city.
Call it Spring Pop-Up
A green truck parked on a street with buckets of flowers out front.
Courtesy of Call It Spring.
When: August 4 to 6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: rue Sainte-Catherine near the Eaton Centre