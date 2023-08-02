Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
comments
Summary

A 'Call It Spring' Pop-Up Is Coming To Downtown Montreal With Fashion Finds & Free Popsicles

Swing by for a style check and a sweet snack. 🛍️

​​A green truck with windows in the back displaying handbags and heels. Right: Three platform shoes in orange, black and white.

A green truck with windows in the back displaying handbags and heels. Right: Three platform shoes in orange, black and white.

@callitspring | Instagram

A blend of fashion and free refreshments is sweeping into Montreal this weekend. A lime-coloured "Call It Spring" truck showcasing the season's hottest styles will find a temporary home on rue Sainte-Catherine near the Eaton Centre in downtown Montreal.

On August 4 to 6, the 100% vegan brand promises an immersive retail experience for fashion enthusiasts and the budget-conscious. Visitors to the truck between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. can expect a different kind of shopping experience. Those looking for style suggestions can keep an eye out for the Gretchen, Major, Refresh, and Wildwest — the brand's top picks of the season.

In a bid to encourage further exploration of their collection, Call It Spring will provide each visitor to the truck with a 25% off code. The discount is applicable to the brand's new collection and can be redeemed both in-store and online.

The pop-up promises more than just a sartorial spectacle, though. Call It Spring plans to treat Montrealers to vegan sorbets from local vendors. The tasty perk is available on a first-come, first-served basis and only while supplies last.

In a time when consumer habits are fast changing, and the line between online and offline retail is increasingly blurred, Montrealers can get a taste of an innovative hybrid shopping model right in the heart of the city.

Call it Spring Pop-Up

A green truck parked on a street with buckets of flowers out front.

A green truck parked on a street with buckets of flowers out front.

Courtesy of Call It Spring.

When: August 4 to 6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: rue Sainte-Catherine near the Eaton Centre

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.
Loading...