A New Quebec Anti-Racism Ad Was Called Out For Not Calling Anglophones Quebecers
The government admitted it made a mistake.
On Monday, Quebec unveiled its new anti-racism ads, intended to be positive messages against prejudice, to the public. But the new campaign entered the language debate after some took issue with the wording in one ad.
The ad, which is running in both English and French, has been criticized for how it describes a group of individuals sitting in a park.
In the now-removed English video, the ad narrator says "a group of young Black people in a park at night are called: friends."
The French ad narrator, reading the exact same line, ends it with the statement "des amis québécois" (québécois friends).
Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone interpreted the discrepancy as an indication that the government excluded anglophones from the québécois identity.
Maccarone took to Twitter to question what she called a "lack of tact" by the government.
"Sorry that being a Quebecer cannot be translated into another language," she wrote. "Are not English speakers fully-fledged québécois.es? Isn't the primary goal to bring everyone together?!"
In his own tweet Monday night, Benoit Charette, Quebec's minister for the fight against racism, explained that "following discussions with our language advisors, we had not included the term 'Quebecers' as it seemed less inclusive."
"Today's reactions show us that this was not the best solution," he admitted.
Apr\u00e8s discussions avec notre responsable des relations avec les communaut\u00e9s anglophones @Cskeete, nous avons demand\u00e9 \u00e0 ce qu\u2019on modifie la pub en anglais. Tous les citoyens du Qu\u00e9bec sont des Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois, peu importe leur langue. Il a toujours \u00e9t\u00e9 clair pour ns que c\u2019\u00e9tait le cas.— Benoit Charette (@Benoit Charette) 1637626623
"After discussions with our person in charge of relations with the English-speaking communities [MNA Christopher Skeete], we asked that we modify the advertisement in English. All citizens of Quebec are Quebecers, regardless of their language."
Quebec's four new anti-racism ads are airing online and on television as of November 22.