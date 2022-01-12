Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 quebec

A Quebec Company Says Its New Drug Neutralizes Coronavirus & Its Variants

Including the Omicron variant of concern.

A Quebec Company Says Its New Drug Neutralizes Coronavirus & Its Variants
Immune Biosolutions

There is hope! Quebec biotechnology company Immune Biosolutions recently reported that early results of in vitro trials showed that its biological drug candidate, IBIO123, demonstrated "highly effective" neutralization of the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

According to the Quebec company, the early results showed that the drug was capable of neutralizing "all SARS-CoV-2 [variants of concern] tested, including D614G, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron."

In a press release, the company said that the new drug's ability to neutralize the Omicron variant was "well-maintained" in comparison to other commercial drugs on the market.

The news comes amid a recent spike of Omicron variant infections in Quebec.

The drug is administered through inhalation, which Immune Biosolutions explained is "an efficient, rapid and non-invasive delivery method into the lungs via the respiratory tract" and described as safe and easy to use.

The company said phases one and two of its clinical trials are ongoing. These trial phases are "evaluating the safety and the efficiency of the IBIO123 immunotherapy administered by inhalation to infected patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms."

The press release said that results from phase one are expected late in the first quarter of 2022.

Phase two results are expected to be available in the third quarter of this year, and according to the company, should provide more information on the benefits of their drug based on viral load — or how much virus is present in the body — and clearance — how much virus is removed. It also aims to gather information on how the drug affects the progression of the disease, including symptom relief.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Coffee & Tea To Healthcare Workers This Month

Here's how and when eligible Quebecers can claim their complimentary beverages.

Lucian Milasan| Dreamstime, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

With Omicron causing COVID-19 cases to surge across the province, Quebec's frontline healthcare workers are being stretched thin as they manage full hospitals, administer boosters and more. As a small token of appreciation, McDonald's Canada is offering them free coffee and tea for the month of January.

Beginning on January 7, the complimentary hot beverages — either a medium McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Tea — will be available to all frontline healthcare workers at participating locations. They will also be offered to vaccine volunteers, medical testing centre employees and pharmacy workers, as well as emergency services and military personnel.

Keep Reading Show less

1st-Dose Appointments Spiked In Quebec On The Day Legault Announced An Anti-Vax Tax

Dubé called the spike "encouraging."

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It seems money motivates. On the day that the premier announced an anti-vax tax, Quebec saw a spike in first vaccine dose appointments, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the minister said 5,000 people made appointments on January 10 and 7,000 made appointments on January 11, the day of the announcement — "the highest number in several days," he noted.

Keep Reading Show less

The 25 'Best Places To Work In Canada' In 2022 Were Revealed & Half Have Openings In MTL

According to Glassdoor.

Songquan Deng | Dreamstime

Looking for a new job? Well, you're in luck. Glassdoor just revealed its Best Places to Work in Canada this year and half of the companies on the list currently have open positions in Montreal.

This ranking is based on employees ratings. "Unlike other workplace awards, winners are determined based on feedback from those who know the company best — the employees."

Keep Reading Show less

'Screw You Unvaccinated' Is Basically What Most Quebecers Think, According To A Survey

Quebecers are okay with requiring the vaccine passport at more places.

Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

Most Quebecers support adding measures related to vaccination status and are satisfied with the current COVID-19 regulations, according to a new Léger survey. The same goes for most Canadians overall.

The survey reached 1,547 Canadians between January 7 and January 9.

Keep Reading Show less