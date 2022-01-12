A Quebec Company Says Its New Drug Neutralizes Coronavirus & Its Variants
Including the Omicron variant of concern.
There is hope! Quebec biotechnology company Immune Biosolutions recently reported that early results of in vitro trials showed that its biological drug candidate, IBIO123, demonstrated "highly effective" neutralization of the COVID-19 virus and its variants.
According to the Quebec company, the early results showed that the drug was capable of neutralizing "all SARS-CoV-2 [variants of concern] tested, including D614G, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron."
In a press release, the company said that the new drug's ability to neutralize the Omicron variant was "well-maintained" in comparison to other commercial drugs on the market.
The news comes amid a recent spike of Omicron variant infections in Quebec.
The drug is administered through inhalation, which Immune Biosolutions explained is "an efficient, rapid and non-invasive delivery method into the lungs via the respiratory tract" and described as safe and easy to use.
The company said phases one and two of its clinical trials are ongoing. These trial phases are "evaluating the safety and the efficiency of the IBIO123 immunotherapy administered by inhalation to infected patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms."
The press release said that results from phase one are expected late in the first quarter of 2022.
Phase two results are expected to be available in the third quarter of this year, and according to the company, should provide more information on the benefits of their drug based on viral load — or how much virus is present in the body — and clearance — how much virus is removed. It also aims to gather information on how the drug affects the progression of the disease, including symptom relief.
