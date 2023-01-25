A Quebec Gynecologist Was Found To Have Made A Sexual Comment After Examining A Patient
It's not the first time.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A Quebec gynecologist is facing penalties after he was allegedly overheard making a comment of a sexual nature following a patient exam. On January 16, a Collège des médecins du Québec disciplinary council declared Dr. Allan B. Climan guilty of violating Quebec's Professional Code.
The Montreal Gazette was first to report this story.
The incident occurred on April 22, 2022, when a nurse said she overheard Dr. Climan utter, "Thank you for the good time," after examining a patient. The nurse insisted Dr. Climan did not direct the remarks at her, according to a disciplinary council document.
Dr. Climan is said to have later admitted that his words were "inappropriated (sic}, misplaced, mistaken and poorly chosen," but he denied they were sexual in nature.
Instead, according to the same document, the doctor claimed he was expressing reassurance at the size of the patient's pelvis ahead of the birth of her baby.
The council found that explanation "not at all credible, even implausible" and concluded that the remark "[constituted] unsolicited comments of a sexual nature."
Dr. Climan has been accused of making an inappropriate sexual statement before. As the Gazette reports and as the Collège des médecins disciplinary council recounts in its latest decision, the doctor was found to have used "abusive language of a sexual nature" in 2018.
For that alleged offence, he was disbarred for two years and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500. He was also solely allowed to conduct examinations in the presence of a female person for the duration of patient encounters.
A penalty hearing will determine the sanctions for Dr. Climan's latest infraction.
If you require resources or assistance surrounding sexual assault in Quebec, the CAVAC helpline is available 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-532-2822. Other crisis lines and 24/7 options can be found at The Lifeline Canada. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.