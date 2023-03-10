A Ranking Of The Best Hospitals In The World Includes 3 In Montreal (& 9 In Canada)
Montreal snuck into in the top 100.
Despite increasingly long wait times at hospitals across Quebec, three Montreal hospitals managed to make the cut in a recent ranking of the best hospitals in the world. In fact, a total of nine Canadian hospitals made the list.
These results may seem to contradict what can seem like a national pastime of complaining about Canadian healthcare as hospitals continue to deal with aging populations and workforce exhaustion. However, it proves that Canada's issues are not uncommon elsewhere. And with the possible exception of one Toronto hospital, the ranking also makes it clear that there is plenty of room for improvement.
The long-running U.S. news magazine Newsweek and global data firm Statista dropped the fifth annual listing of the World's Best Hospitals 2023. The study ranked over 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries and narrowed the list down to the top 250. Newsweek and Statista used online surveys from over 80,000 medical experts, results from patient experience surveys and hospital quality metrics to determine the final ranking.
Montreal's Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) made the top 100 by the skin of its teeth with a final rank of 99. The Montreal General Hospital/McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) landed in the 116th spot while Montreal's Jewish General Hospital ranked 125.
The United States dominated the ranking with Mayo Clinic Rochester (1), Cleveland Clinic (2), Massachusetts General Hospital (3) and The Johns Hopkins Hospital (4) all making the top five.
Toronto General – University Health Network landed in the fifth spot. Toronto managed to secure a total of five spots on the ranking, three of which are in the top 30.
Vancouver's VCH - General Hospital was ranked 126 — meaning Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver are the only spots across Canada to make the 2023 ranking.
