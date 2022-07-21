Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

These 3 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Best Places To Live In The World

Did Montreal make the cut?

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Canadian flag.

Canadian flag.

MorganOliver | Dreamstime

Three major Canadian cities have made a top ten list of best places to live across the globe — and though Montreal has rated highly on other lists, it didn't make the cut here.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released its "Global Liveability Index 2022" list, which ranked cities around the world based on a number of factors including culture, environment, healthcare and education.

Although results over the last two years regarding EIU's global liveability rankings have been driven by COVID-19, the most recent survey's index has normalized, as pandemic restrictions have been lifted throughout many countries.

Well, when it comes to Canada, Calgary was a clear winner.

The city ranked third with an overall index score of 96.3. Calgary also received a score of 100 for healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Vancouver also made the list, securing itself in the fifth spot, with an overall index of 96.1.

Van City scored a total of 100 in categories such as healthcare, culture and environment and education.

Although the West Coast is seemingly getting quite a lot of love, Canada's east is also a desirable location to live.

Toronto landed in the eighth spot on the list, with an index score of 95.4. The 6ix managed to secure a score of 100 in both healthcare and education, and a score of 95 and 95.4 in stability and culture/environment respectively.

As for the most desirable global destination to live in, Vienna and Copenhagen took the top two spots, with Zurich tying Calgary for third.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

