Montreal's YUL Airport Was Ranked Among The 100 Best In The World
The second-best airport in all of Canada! ✈️
Montreal-Trudeau Internațional Airport (YUL) was recently named one of the best airports in the world. Although the travel hub was also recently listed as one of the most stressful in all of North America, it seems that YUL is doing at least something right.
Skytrax, a consultancy firm located in the U.K. that runs an airline and airport review and ranking site, recently ranked the top 100 airports of 2023 and Montreal's YUL scored 45th. Skytrax ranked its winners based on votes submitted by air travellers around the world who completed the 2022/2023 World Airport Survey.
Montreal's score is certainly one worth being proud of, especially considering we jumped up by 21 spots from 66th place in 2022. Ahead of Montreal is Vancouver International Airport (YVR), which placed 20th overall — an impressive eight-spot increase from 2022.
Toronto Pearson also made the cut, placing 64th, which is, unfortunately, not the best look for YYZ as the airport placed 43rd last year — a significant drop of 21 spots. The Calgary International Airport is the only other Canadian airport to appear on the list, ranking 92nd. Luckily for YYC, its score isn't too shabby compared to its 2022 placement of 125.
Although Canada was recognized for its world-class airports, it is airports throughout Asia and Europe that are the best of the best, occupying most of the top spots.
Here's the top 20 best airports in the world for 2023:
- Singapore Changi (Singapore)
- Doha Hamad (Qatar)
- Tokyo Haneda (Japan)
- Seoul Incheon (Korea)
- Paris CDG (France)
- Istanbul (Turkey)
- Munich (Germany)
- Zurich (Switzerland)
- Tokyo Narita (Japan)
- Madrid Barajas (Spain)
- Vienna (Austria)
- Helsinki-Vantaa (Finland)
- Rome Fiumicino (Italy)
- Copenhagen (Denmark)
- Kansai (Japan)
- Centrair Nagoya (Japan)
- Dubai (United Arab Emirates)
- Seattle-Tacoma (United States)
- Melbourne (Australia)
- Vancouver (Canada)