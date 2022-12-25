A TikToker Went Viral After Hilariously Explaining 'How To Speak Canadian' (VIDEO)
Did you understand everything?
There's no denying that Canadians have a pretty noticeable accent, but we've also got our own way of talking sometimes.
One TikToker hilariously explained this linguistic phenomenon in a video titled "How To Speak Canadian." The content creator, who goes by @just_rob17, shared a clip that showcases how Canadians have various ways of saying both "yes" and "no" and how we often use both in the same sentence to mean different things. Confused? Let us explain.
Rob started off the video saying "ya means ya and no means no," which covers the most basic method. However, it gets hella confusing.
@just_rob17
#canada #canadian #canadiantiktok #tiktokcanada #howtospeakcanadian #forfun #😝 #haha #funnyvideos #fyp #viral #fypシ #tiktok #lol #funny #🤣🤣🤣 #quebec #tiktokquebec
How so? Well, Rob demonstrated how "no, ya" actually means "sure," whereas "ya, no" — a simple reverse of the two words, simply means "no." Now, while this might not make any sense, it makes total sense when you actually put it to use.
The hilarity didn't stop there! Rob upped the ante and took our Canadian colloquialisms to the next level. "Ya no, for sure," means "yeah," he said. However, "ya ya ya," actually means "no."
As for "ya no ya," Rob says that this really means "I'm willing to do it," and he's not wrong. But wait, if a Canadian were to say "no ya no," they'd actually be saying "there's no way I'm doing it." Facts!
The TikTok has gone on to amass nearly 600,000 views and 41,000 likes and has everyone cracking up in the comments.
"Never realized we do speak like this," one user wrote. "Wait I never realized I've been saying all these thinking it's super normal," another commented.
"I’m Canadian and I understood every single one of those," another wrote, and we understand everything, too!