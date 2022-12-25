Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
tiktok

A TikToker Went Viral After Hilariously Explaining 'How To Speak Canadian' (VIDEO)

Did you understand everything?

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Person describing how to speak Canadian in a TikTok video.

Person describing how to speak Canadian in a TikTok video.

just_rob17 | TikTok

There's no denying that Canadians have a pretty noticeable accent, but we've also got our own way of talking sometimes.

One TikToker hilariously explained this linguistic phenomenon in a video titled "How To Speak Canadian." The content creator, who goes by @just_rob17, shared a clip that showcases how Canadians have various ways of saying both "yes" and "no" and how we often use both in the same sentence to mean different things. Confused? Let us explain.

Rob started off the video saying "ya means ya and no means no," which covers the most basic method. However, it gets hella confusing.

@just_rob17

#canada #canadian #canadiantiktok #tiktokcanada #howtospeakcanadian #forfun #😝 #haha #funnyvideos #fyp #viral #fypシ #tiktok #lol #funny #🤣🤣🤣 #quebec #tiktokquebec

How so? Well, Rob demonstrated how "no, ya" actually means "sure," whereas "ya, no" — a simple reverse of the two words, simply means "no." Now, while this might not make any sense, it makes total sense when you actually put it to use.

The hilarity didn't stop there! Rob upped the ante and took our Canadian colloquialisms to the next level. "Ya no, for sure," means "yeah," he said. However, "ya ya ya," actually means "no."

As for "ya no ya," Rob says that this really means "I'm willing to do it," and he's not wrong. But wait, if a Canadian were to say "no ya no," they'd actually be saying "there's no way I'm doing it." Facts!

The TikTok has gone on to amass nearly 600,000 views and 41,000 likes and has everyone cracking up in the comments.

"Never realized we do speak like this," one user wrote. "Wait I never realized I've been saying all these thinking it's super normal," another commented.

"I’m Canadian and I understood every single one of those," another wrote, and we understand everything, too!

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...