A TikTok Comedian Went Viral For Roasting The Quebec Accent & He Didn't Hold Back (VIDEO)
"We only roast the ones we buy poutine from."
A comedian is going viral on TikTok after posting a stand-up set in which he very passionately (and lovingly) rips the Quebec accent to shreds. The TikTok, posted by comedian ByanOJokes — has garnered over one million views so far.
Bryan, who is known for teasing many Canadianisms on his TikTok page, began his set out by talking about how Canadians learn québécois French their whole lives only to have no one understand a single thing they're saying when travelling to other francophone countries. "People don't have a f*cking clue what we're talking about," he said.
@bryanojokes
🇨🇦❤We only roast the ones we buy poutine from. Come see me LIVE every Thursday @yukyukscomedy in #Toronto. #canada #quebec #frenchcanadian #standup #standupcomedy #funnyvideos #comedy #funnyvideo
"Have you ever heard someone from France speak French? It's very different. It's beautiful. It sounds like they are pouring champagne when they talk. Sexy!" Bryan added.
As for his take on the Quebec accent, he went fully in. "Have you ever heard a sentence in québécois before? Ready? Wahhhhhhhhhh," the stand-up comic shouted nasally — joking that what he'd just said was actually a whole phrase in Quebec French.
"That was 'Hey Jude' en français. That's what that was, right there."
Despite coming for the Quebec accent, BryanOJokes did have a little love to share for our province...sorta. "Here's the thing Quebec, the rest of Canada loves you, you just don't let us love you."
"Like an angry ex-wife who can't get over the divorce: 'I'm leaving!' 'Okay, I have no money. I'm back,'" he joked. "Belgium says I'm white trash! I need a place to stay, do you have a sleeping bag?" he went on.
"We love you guys [Quebec]" he ended.
Don't fret though, BryanOJokes didn't just come for Quebec. In fact, most of his content is aimed at poking fun at many Canadian accents, including that of rural Ontario.