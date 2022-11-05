A Canadian Radio Host Says She's The Voice Behind TikTok's Text-To-Speech & Proves It
"Doing what I do, to lie about something like this would be pretty silly."
When it comes to scrolling through your TikTok for you page — chances are you've come across a bunch of clips with female voiceovers. However, did you know that the text-to-speech feature is a real person's voice, and she just so happens to be Canadian?
Kat Callaghan, who resides in Ontario, is a radio host for 91.5 The Beat morning show and took to TikTok to reveal that she is one of the voiceover artists behind some videos you've likely seen.
For a long time I didn’t say a word. But … yes it’s me and yes I have an ongoing awesome relationship with the folks at TikTok. 🎉 The coolest part for me is watching the creativity & awesome content that people are putting out there using my voice. (Also oddly enough this is my first TikTok)
After relentlessly being asked if she was the voice on TikTok by fellow radio listeners, Kat posted a TikTok setting the record straight and minds were definitely blown.
"For a long time, I didn’t say a word. But…yes it’s me and yes I have an ongoing awesome relationship with the folks at TikTok," Kat captioned her video.
After the original clip went viral, garnering over 40 million views to date, Callaghan posted a second TikTok to her page answering a few questions and even showcased her voiceover skills by proving she is, in fact, one of the voices on TikTok.
Let’s see if this does it.
"She's back. Hang in there for those who think I'm lying. I got something for you coming up," Kat says at the start of her video.
Kat went on to share deets about her job as a radio host, voice-over artist and podcaster. Then came the time to clear up those "is she lying?" rumours.
"I'm not lying and doing what I do for a living to lie about something like this would be pretty silly," Kat said before giving proving it herself. Callaghan went into full-on text-to-speech mode and settled those rumours once and for all.