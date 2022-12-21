A TikToker Went Viral With A Painfully Accurate Depiction Of Healthcare In Canada vs. America
You gotta laugh to keep from crying!
Although the current state of Canadian healthcare is certainly no laughing matter, sometimes you gotta get in a good laugh to keep yourself from crying, y'know? And if there's one video that'll get the trick done, it's Joseph DeBenedictis' painfully accurate TikTok of Canada's healthcare system versus the United States.
@josephdebenedictis
Which ones better? 🤷🏻♂️🇺🇸🇨🇦 #usa #canada #healthcare #usavscanada #canadian #american #doctors #health #americanreacts #canadianreacts #canadianhealthcare #americanvscanadian
The TikTok has gone on to garner over 550,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes.
Joseph begins by taking a dig at Canada's healthcare system. After walking into the doctor's room, DeBenedictis props himself up on the exam table and waits, and waits, and waits. At this point, he's not only had enough time to inspect and play with all the medical gadgets and gizmos, but Joseph even got a nap in before finally being seen by the doctor.
As for the American version, Joseph sits on the exam table and before he's got enough time to get comfortable, the doctor walks on in. The only catch? The four credit cards you gotta dish out afterward to cover the cost of your medical bill.
And that right there is the painful part. Would you rather wait (and wait and wait) but leave without having to pay a cent in Canada? Or get seen quick and dig yourself into debt moments later in the United States?
One commenter under Joseph's video would much rather go the Canadian route. "Having experienced both. I have to say nothing compares to never seeing a medical bill," they wrote.
"I have lived in both countries. Neither system is perfect, but in Canada, you are an equal whereas, in the States, money decides if you get treated," another viewer commented.
Meanwhile, others wasted no time coming for Canada's system. "In Canada by the time they see you, your pain is already gone," they wrote.