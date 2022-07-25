A Tornado Touched Down In Quebec Over The Weekend & 'Heavily Damaged Houses'
Its winds reached 200 km/h.
Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Quebec on Saturday, July 23.
The extreme weather event occurred at around 6:10 p.m. in the Laurentides municipality of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, west of Saint-Sauveur, the federal weather agency said in an online summary.
The category EF2 cyclone — described on the Fujita scale as a "strong" storm capable of inflicting "considerable" damage — "heavily damaged houses and broke/downed many trees" along a path of between three and four kilometres long and 300 metres wide.
Environment Canada estimates its top wind speed was 200 km/h.
\u201cEF-2 tornado confirmed in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard on Saturday July 23. See here the update of our weather summary: https://t.co/C8xOBiFltJ #QCstorm\u201d— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1658695168
The tornado appeared as severe storms swept across the province.
Environment Canada says strong winds and "large" hail — some pellets up to five centimetres in diameter — caused damage along the north shore of the Saint Lawrence River from Outaouais to Lanaudière, north of Montreal.
As of Monday morning, there were no weather alerts in Quebec. Though EnviroCan does say there's a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Montreal until Monday afternoon.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.