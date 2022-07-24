Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal weather

Montreal's Heat Wave & Severe Thunderstorm Watch Will Continue Through Monday

The humidity in the air could make it feel up to 39°C on Sunday.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
People walking under a misting system in downtown Montreal to cool off during a heatwave.

People walking under a misting system in downtown Montreal to cool off during a heatwave.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Montreal's hot and humid weather that started last week is expected to continue through Monday morning. Humidity will make it feel somewhere between 34 and 39 degrees on Sunday afternoon and into the evening, while temperatures remain uncomfortable through the night with lows of 20°C.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," recommends Environment Canada (EC).

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures or humid conditions elevate the risks of heat illnesses, like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms — capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain — are also expected to hit the metropolis and surrounding areas in the late afternoon on Sunday.

"Strong wind gusts may toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Large hail can damage property and cause injury," EC warns.

Yesterday afternoon, severe thunderstorms caused damage from the Outaouais to the North Shore. Hail up to 5 centimetres in diameter were reported over some communities in the Outaouais, the Laurentians and northern Lanaudière.

A tornado even hit Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard in the Laurentians, just over an hour north of Montreal. Strong winds heavily damaged dwellings and broke or uprooted numerous trees.

EC warns that Montreal, Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil could see comparable conditions overnight.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions could produce torrential rainfall, damaging winds and sizeable ice pellets.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...