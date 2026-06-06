This Montreal Mexican restaurant has $27 all-you-can-eat tacos and giant margaritas
Who's hungry?
If you're looking to get your fill of tacos this summer, there's a Mexican spot in Montreal that has never-ending tacos, so you can stack your plate high and keep going back for more.
L'Estancia is a colourful Mexican venue that offers all-you-can-eat tacos for $27 on select days. You can fill up on seconds, thirds and more until you've reached your cap, wherever that taco max is for you.
The offer is only available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Saint-Denis Mexican restaurant. Taco Tuesday, anyone?
The venue offers seven types of tacos, all on hot soft taco shells. Most of them are meat-based, but they have one veggie option and one shrimp option for the vegetarians and the pescetarians.
The others are chicken, fried chicken, birria, multi-meat options and traditional barbacoa. The tacos come with toppings such as onion and coriander, as well as your choice of homemade sauces.
You can add extra guacamole for an additional $3, so you don't need to worry about running out of this quintessential dish.
As for decor, you can enjoy your stack of tacos while sitting in front of a Montreal-themed mural. It's bright and colourful on the inside and out, with sleek black tables, a plant wall and neon sign, and plants dangling down from the ceiling.
You can recognize the Mexican restaurant from the street by its bright orange exterior.
Aside from tacos, L'Estancia serves the usual Mexican fare like burritos, empanadas, enchiladas, and chilaquiles (a tortilla-chip, nacho-style dish with chicken or egg, as well as sauces and cheese).
Another special item offered is the gigantic quesadilla, which comes folded into a long crescent. You can choose from four kinds of quesadilla, all stuffed with cheese, onion and coriander.
They also have tortas, which are a kind of sandwich. You can choose between beef, pork, chorizo or chicken as toppings, and each torta includes onion, tomato and lettuce.
You can also find Mexican soups, including their beef, lamb, Aztec, and beef ramen-style bouillons. The ramen has beef, onion, coriander, lemon and tortillas.
The restaurant also offers numerous cocktails, shots and beer, so it is a great option for your after-work meet, simple dates, or quick eats out with pals. Their special offer of $7 margaritas is available every single day, and, if you're really thirsty, you can opt for the "grand" margarita for $35, which is basically as big as your head.
There is even live music at L'Estancia. What more can you ask for on a casual night out?
So why not pencil in L'Estancia on your agenda for your next midweek dining plans? Just be sure to wear your comfy pants.
L'Estancia
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican, tacos
Address: 5047 Saint Denis, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: If you've been wishing for all-you-can-eat tacos, this restaurant is the place to be. At l'Estancia, the tacos are hot, spicy, and flavourful with grilled meats and authentic homemade sauces to choose from. It's a great casual mid-week option for dinner when you're ready to eat and eat some more.