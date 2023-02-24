7 Of The Best All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurants In Montreal

Itadakimasu! :sushi:

A person eating sushis at K2+ Bistro. Right: A couple having a romantic dinner at Takumi Sushi.

Two salmon rolls are never enough. Even a dozen overpriced pieces don't make any sense when you know there are several all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants in Montreal. Raw fish is a treat, and you deserve to have as much as you want without breaking your piggy bank.

Here are some of the best restaurants in our city to indulge in an unlimited sushi feast:

Taiyo Downtown

Where: 1709, rue Saint Denis

When: Open every day except Tuesday.

  • 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
  • 5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Price:

  • $36.99 from Monday to Thursday
  • $39.99 on weekends

Why You Should Go: The sushi at Taiyo draws big crowds; the restaurant in the Latin Quarter is often packed. Plus, the smoke effect as the plates arrive — you'll understand when you see it — is super pretty.

Sushi Ste-Catherine

Where: 1801, rue Saint-Catherine O.

When: Open every day from 11.30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Price:

  • $25.99 for lunch
  • $36.99 for dinner from Monday to Thursday
  • $39.99 for dinner on weekends and holidays

Why You Should Go: At this eatery, you can get all-you-can-eat sushi rolls as well as Japanese entrees and Chinese dishes.

Fisshu

Where: 537, rue Saint-Catherine O.

When: Open every day except Monday

  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday
  • 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 2.45 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Price:

  • $26.99 for lunch
  • $36.99 for dinner from Tuesday to Thursday
  • $39.99 for dinner on weekends

Why You Should Go: On top of serving all-you-can-eat sushi, noodles, tempura and wok fare, Fisshu lets you bring your own bottle of wine.

Sushi Beaumont

Where: 1248, avenue Beaumont

When: Open every day

  • 4.30 p.m to 9.30 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday
  • 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
  • 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 9.30  p.m on Thursday and Sunday
Price:
  • $23.99 for lunch
  • $34.99 for dinner from Monday to Thursday
  • $36.99 for dinner from Friday to Sunday
Why You Should Go: This sushi buffet in the Town of Mont-Royal has a four-star rating on Google reviews. They have sushi, sashimi and rolls, plus an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet.

K2+ Bistro

Where: 1468, rue Crescent

When: Open every day

  • 12 p.m. to 9.45 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and on Sunday.
  • 12 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Price:

  • $25 for lunch
  • $40 for dinner

Why You Should Go: This eatery has a charming atmosphere with lanterns and banners hanging from the ceiling. The late menu includes sushi plates, rice bowls and meaty options.

Takumi Sushi

Where: 405A, rue Sherbrooke E.

When: Open every day

  • 5 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.
  • 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
  • 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Sunday

Price:

  • $27.99 for lunch
  • $38.99 for dinner from Monday to Thursday.
  • $40.99 for dinner on weekends

Why You Should Go: Another good option if you want to stuff your belly with tons of delicious Japanese food and bring your own bottle of wine for dinner. Takumi Sushi is only a short walk away from the Sherbrooke metro station. On the menu, you'll find sushi, wok dishes, soups, dim sums and even pizza.

Sushi Plus

Where:

  • 5940, chemin de la Côte des Neiges
  • 2101, avenue Dollard

When: Open every day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m.

Price:

  • $24.99 for lunch
  • $34.99 for dinner from Monday to Thursday.
  • $36.99 for dinner on weekends and holidays.

Why You Should Go: Sushi Plus has two locations in Montreal, both with an extensive menu. In addition to sushi, you can order udon soups and ramen.

